CLARION – Originally inspired by a civic leader’s visit to a potato festival in northern Pennsylvania during the early 1950s, this year’s Autumn Leaf Festival will be the 66th iteration of Clarion’s annual fall celebration.
Progressively growing from a two-day festival coinciding with the state college’s homecoming, ALF is now a nine-day (Sept. 28 to Oct. 6) whirlwind of events feting the beginning of fall and all things Clarion.
Since 2004, ALF has been under the stewardship of Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry.
“My role is basically overseeing pretty much everything that we [the chamber] do, events that we run through our office. So those events are done in here with staff and volunteers. When we have committee meetings to talk about different things, if there is something that I need to address either at the borough level, the county level, whatever, so that when we get to our first event, which is a sponsors’ reception [Sept. 25], we’re pretty much ready for Autumn Leaf,” said Becker.
A year in the making, planning for the 2019 festival began with wrap-up meetings shortly after the conclusion of last fall’s event. In early November the contest to select the theme kicked off. This year’s theme, “An American Autumn,” was voted on in January. The theme was the idea of First Sergeant Dustin Denney, who was stationed at the U.S. Army Recruiting Office in Clarion but has since been assigned to San Diego. The logo contest commenced shortly after the theme was selected. Annie Seidle, a Clarion resident, designed the winner, which prominently features an American flag set off by an array of leaves. Committee meetings started in February, with the duties and responsibilities of all stakeholders ratcheting up as the event grew ever closer.
“For the events that we oversee in this office, we have an action item list and we break it down monthly,” Becker said. “By the time we get to August and September, we may have 20 items to do as opposed to 200 items. It’s better than having to try to rush, because if you start rushing something’s going to get overlooked. Something’s going to get dropped. And, you know, we don’t want to see that happen.”
The food concessions and carnival amusements move into town and start setting up shop on Friday, Sept. 27 and the festival begins in earnest the next day. As Becker pointed out, six of the chamber’s 15 events occur during the first weekend. Saturday, Sept. 28, includes the Pennsylvania State Old Time Fiddlers’ Contest, touch-a-truck, kid’s carnival, and scholarship program. Sunday, Sept. 29, is highlighted by the Autorama Cruise In, motorcycle show, and Junior Olympics.
Throughout the next week, not only will the food concessions and carnival be continually in operation, but other activities, such as cultural nights and Foodstock, are also ongoing. Tuesday, Oct. 1, is the kiddie parade; Wednesday, Oct. 2, a karaoke night, and Thursday, Oct. 3, Clarion University’s homecoming pep rally.
During the final weekend, activities once again kick into high gear, starting with the Farmers and Crafters Day on Friday, Oct. 4. Friday also features a classic rock concert during the evening. As always, Saturday, Oct. 5, is set aside for the Tournament of Leaves Parade that makes its way through the borough. Other events are the Wild World of Animals and an oldies concert. The antique tractor show wraps the festival up on Sunday, Oct. 6.
Though there will not be a cornhole tournament as in years past, the concert on Friday evening is new.
“Normally after the craft show, nothing was going on. This year we’re doing a concert in front of the courthouse. We’re working with Legends. So we’re going to have something on Main Street on Friday night,” said Becker.
The three biggest events of the festival, which attracts an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 people during its run, are the Autotama, Farmers and Crafters Day, and parade. Attendance estimates are based on a PennDOT traffic count of the number of cars traveling in and out of town during the week.
“As far as an actual count, with us not having an attendance gate, there’s no way for us to have true numbers,” Becker explained. “We usually have a photographer that will take photos. And a lot of times we look at photos and we’ll try to count and we’re like ‘oh my gosh, that’s unreal.’”
ALF is undeniably part of the cultural fabric of the Clarion community, as well as an economic engine of sorts. The town’s seven hotels are fully booked, many reservations being made a year in advance. It is not uncommon for visitors to seek lodging in Cook Forest, DuBois, Brookville or other regional locations. Local businesses benefit from sidewalk sales on Wednesday and Thursday, as well as during Friday’s Farmers and Crafters Day. Out-of-town food vendors are encouraged to buy supplies and restock locally.
“I think the impact on the community is huge,” Becker said. “If Autumn Leaf was to go away, I think the financial impact on the community would be huge.”
Vital to the success of ALF is the role played by volunteers.
“If it wasn’t for the student volunteers that I get from the university and the volunteers that I get from the community, I couldn’t do the festival,” Becker said. “There’s just no way.”
“We’re always looking for volunteers. We’re always looking for ideas. We’re always looking for committee members. We want everybody to come out and have fun and enjoy it and if they’ve got recommendations on things... There could be an idea that someone has that we have not thought about.”
Though the lead up to ALF and then the jam packed nine days of events are time consuming, labor intensive, and the cause of some restless nights, the festival itself is Becker’s reward.
“You’re at an event and you see people laughing. And hugging. And you see the little kids’ faces light up. That’s the reward in what we [the chamber] do. What the gentlemen who started the festival back in 1953 wanted was to bring tourism to Clarion County, to bring people into Clarion. We’re continuing that tradition. And I’m thankful that I’m given the opportunity to oversee that.”