CLARION – Clarion County witnessed the start of a new era Friday afternoon as Sara Seidle-Patton began her term as the county’s first-ever female judge.
“This is truly an historic occasion,” Senior Judge James G. Arner told the courtroom full of people gathered to see Seidle-Patton take the oath of office.
Arner, who now has senior judge status after declining to seek re-election last year, credited Seidle-Patton as having all the qualifications needed to be judge, and noted that while judges in larger counties specialize in various segments of the court, Clarion County’s lone full-time judge experiences the full range of cases and duties.
“It’s appropriate to commend Sara for her willingness to take on these issues,” Arner said of the “really difficult issues facing our society” that Seidle-Patton will see on a daily basis.
Arner said that the new judge will be surrounded by a competent staff, as well as many others who will help things to run smoothly.
“It will be a cooperative effort with Sara serving as the leader,” he said.
After 20 years on the bench, Arner offers Seidle-Patton some advice as she begins her 10-year term. He told her that in her position, she will have a positive impact on people’s lives, and to remember that she will always have the support of her family, friends and the people of Clarion County.
After taking the oath and putting on her judicial robe, Seidle-Patton recounted a recent time she sat in on drug treatment court proceedings, and saw how those involved all gave positive updates on where they are now in their lives.
She noted that the courts have a big impact on the quality of life for many people.
She said she would like to see more programs like the treatment court offered in the county, and said she intends to direct special attention to Children and Youth Services.
“I’m hoping to bring that positivity,” Seidle-Patton said. “I look forward to the challenges that will offer.”
Friday’s ceremony also involved the new judge’s family, as her husband and daughter, Michael and Samantha Patton, presented her with her robe and gavel.