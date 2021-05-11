CLARION – Cheryl Anthony of Sligo, an assessment assistant, spent last Monday at her job while saying goodbye to co-workers, former employees, and a former boss, after 48 years working for Clarion County.
Her longevity in the position was remarkable and it was the only full-time position she has had since graduating from St. Joseph’s High School in Lucinda.
She started the position in January 1973 at the courthouse, but had a couple of part-time jobs before joining the assessment office. She also thought the job might last only six months.
“Cheryl was so dependable, and the nice thing about her was that she had such an even temper that she was an ideal person to work with the public,” said former Chief Assessor Bob Lieberum who stopped by last week to wish her well in retirement. “You know, most people that come into the assessor’s office don’t come in to thank us for anything. They usually come in because they have a problem. The whole idea of the assessor’s office was to satisfy people, make them comfortable that they weren’t being charged any more than anybody else, and that’s why we had the appeals.”
While Lieberum was not chief assessor when Anthony was hired, both of their hirings were related to efforts by the county commissioners to conduct a countywide property reassessment.
“There was a job opening, and Donna Hartle, who was working in the commissioners’ office, and with whom I went to school with at St. Joseph’s in Lucinda, told me about the job opening, and I came in and applied,” said Anthony. “I started out in 1973 when they were preparing for a countywide property reassessment, and that was one of the reasons I was hired, to help finalize the paperwork for the reassessment. It was finalized in 1975.”
Anthony was hired under Chief Assessor Paul Brenneman, but he quit, and the commissioners went looking for someone who could lead the reassessment project.
“Brady Weaver, Bob Thompson and Ken Campbell were the commissioners at that time,” said Lieberum, “They came and asked if I would take the assessor’s job. I said, ‘Yeah, depending on what it paid.’ And, they asked, ‘What do you need?’ (I said) ‘I’ll come to work for you, but I need at least $10,000.’”
According to Lieberum, they responded that they couldn’t pay that much and that it was almost as much as they made. So, he told the commissioners that he wasn’t going to take the position then.
“They come back a year later and offered me the money, and I came to work for them,” added Lieberum.
The assessment was completed in 1975 and remains the base for setting real estate taxes in Clarion County; however, the percentage of that assessment has been changed over the years.
Lieberum remained with Clarion County for 28 years, but Anthony has him beat by 20 years for longevity.
As far as the job itself, technology obviously has changed how things are done over 48 years.
“When I first started, everything was manual typewriters, and now everything is computerized,” Anthony said. “I work now with the public when they come in and help them with their issues, answering the telephone, processing and finding information.”
One change with computerization is that there are fewer people coming into the courthouse than in the past because people like to be able to do their work at home.
“I like processing the deeds, updating the assessment files, and I enjoy talking with the public. There is still a lot of contact with attorneys, secretaries, Realtors and appraisers,” explained Anthony.
She also takes the information off the computer, and there’s a lot more emailing of information to people instead of them coming into the office.
“The assessment files are the same ones that I started with, and we are still using them at this point in time. I’m very particular and happy the information is also being maintained on the cards.”
The workforce in the office has remained about the same over the years, but the workload is differently divided, according to Anthony.
Another change over the years is where Anthony works in the courthouse. When she started there, Assessment was located on the back corner of the first floor, but the office was moved to the front of the building in the old county commissioner suite, providing much needed room.
Lieberum provided some historical perspective about the office. Space was scarce in the office, but the building had extremely high ceilings.
“We decided to build a second floor and I got permission from Judge Robert Filson,” said Lieberum. “We went ahead and put it in, and afterwards, the commissioners came and said we shouldn’t have done it, but it did give us extra storage space.”
With the additional space, the commissioners decided to move Tax Claim and Personal Property into the space, creating three offices out of one. Later, the commissioners also added a second floor to their office for small individual offices.
One thing Anthony is going to miss in retirement is all the people that she has come to know through all her years in the courthouse.
As far as what she is going to do in retirement, she has a ready reply.
“I finally became a grandmother, so I am going to spend more time with my granddaughter and help babysit as needed and spend more time with my family.”
Anthony and her husband, Larry, of 39 years have two children: son Joshua, and daughter Stacey Burris, mother of Evilin. You can probably bet that Evilin will have a complete baby book full of her records.