FOXBURG – An afternoon of poetry, photography and music is planned to launch a new exhibit, “Piercing the Veil: Appalachian Visions” at the Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m.
The air conditioned second-floor gallery will host poet Bryon Hoot as he reads his poetry inspired by the photography of Greg Clary. Music will be provided by Mark DeWalt, the Red Brick Gallery cooperative wood artist and keyboardist in Catro.
Clary and Hoot were born and raised in West Virginia. Both were marked deeply by the physical and emotional landscapes they were born in and have never spiritually left. These are photo ekphrastic poems — photos prompting the poems by capturing the natural art of reality in an instant.
The exhibit runs weekends from Saturday, Aug. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 19 at the Red Brick Gallery. Hours are Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
Hoot was born and raised in Morgantown, W.Va. and lived there until he went to college. He never returned to West Virginia, but he never left it. Appalachia, the hills and streams, the people, his memories of those first 18 years are deeply embedded. Now he lives in northwestern Pennsylvania, still in Appalachia.
His poems have appeared in The Watershed Journal, Tobeco Literary Arts Journal, North/South Appalachia Tiny Seed, Adelaide Press and Keystone: An Anthology of Pennsylvania Poets and Pennessence. He is co-founder of The Tamarack Writers (1974) and The Fernwood Writers Retreat (2019).
Hoot is proprietor of hootnhowlpoetry.com/ where his books may be purchased.
Clary is professor emeritus of rehab and human services at Clarion University. He was born and raised in Turkey Creek, W.Va., and now resides in the Pennsylvania Wilds.
His photographs have been published in The Sun Magazine, Looking at Appalachia, Tiny Seed Literary Journal, The Watershed Journal, Hole in the Head Review, Change Seven, Bee Hive Journal, Detour Ahead, Dark Horse, Beyond Words Literary Journal. North/South Appalachia, The Bridge Literary Arts Journal, Pine Mountain Sand and Gravel Journal, Trailer Park Quarterly, Winedrunk Sidewalk, and Avant Appal(achia). His writing and poems have appeared in The Rye Whiskey Review, The Watershed Journal, The Waccama Journal, The Bridge Literary Arts Journal, Northern Appalachia Review, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Trailer Park Quarterly, Rusty Truck, and North/South Appalachia: Poetry and Art, Vol 1.