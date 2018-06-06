CLARION – The Clarion Area Agency on Aging (AAA) recently welcomed the public to its new offices at 16 Venture Lane along Route 322, between Clarion and Strattanville.
Clarion Aging moved to the new rental building at the start of the year, but waited until all work was finished inside and out before scheduling the welcoming event. John J. Beckwith and Nathan L. Beckwith of Beckwith Rentals built and designed the building according to the needs of the agency and it includes a 5,633-square-foot office building with ample and convenient parking and access.
“As aging agencies across the commonwealth prepare for significant changes in the delivery of services to older Pennsylvanians this new facility puts us in a much better place to address those transitions,” said Jake Jacobson, president of the Clarion AAA Board of Directors. “We wish to thank Beckwiths for working with us to provide a building that will meet our needs into the future.”
AAA Executive Director Stephanie Wilshire said the Clarion Area Agency on Aging is a private, non-profit organization that employs 18 people. The agency offers care management, senior center services, protective services, and in-home services for those 60 years and older.
In January 1979, the Clarion County Area Agency on Aging was officially designated as a single program and service area (PSA 49). The Agency is funded in part through federal, state, and lottery funds under a contract with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. Today, the Clarion Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is responsible for providing services to county residents who are 60 years of age or older.
“We are excited for the possibilities that this move holds for the future of the agency and its work with the growing aging population of Clarion County,” said Jacobson.
For more information, call (814) 226-4640 or visit www.clarionaging.com.
