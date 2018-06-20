ARMSTRONG CO. – Fort Armstrong Wireless Association members will participate in the annual Amateur Radio Relay League’s Field Day on June 23-24. During the 24-hour event being held at the Crooked Creek Environmental Learning Center near Ford City this year, club members plan to practice their skills and demonstrate the capabilities of equipment unfamiliar to most people.
Members come not only from Armstrong County but also from the surrounding counties. The club meets monthly at the Armstrong County Emergency Operations Center near Kittanning. During the year, the organization is an integral part of regional, state and national emergency communications.
The Fort Armstrong club is not the only one in the L-V coverage area. The Quad-Counties Radio Club in the DuBois area draws members from Jefferson and surrounding counties.
Steve Fazekas, assistant emergency coordinator for the ARRL’s Western Pennsylvania section, said that about 15 or 20 members take part in the event each year. A licensed amateur radio operator for 48 years, he also serves as the emergency coordinator for the Armstrong County Amateur Radio Service.
“ARES is part of Armstrong County’s emergency operations,” he said. “Whenever there is a flood, storm or other emergency in the area, members handle message traffic by radio and carry some of the communications load if landlines are out of commission and cell phone towers are clogged with calls.”
ARES handles all radio traffic between government emergency management officials before, during and after an emergency event. In addition to more dire circumstances, members can be found performing communications duties during festivals, races and other nonprofit activities.
At area events, attendees are likely to see the Fort Armstrong club’s trailer parked on the fringes of a parade route, festival or 5K race. While running a power cord to the closest electrical outlet is not unheard of, club members are more likely to use generators or solar panels to charge their radios’ batteries.
Radio amateurs, known informally as hams, practice their skills throughout the year. Because they do not rely on common communications infrastructure such as telephone lines and cell towers, their hobby seems alien in a world of plug-and-play technology. Messages are sent and received using radio waves alone, often relying on repeaters that are similar in function to cell towers.
Hams have been around for more than 100 years, with the ARRL being founded in 1914. The first Field Day was held in the 1930s as a way for amateurs to test their equipment, practice operating from different locations under varying conditions, perform emergency communications drills and establish contacts with other operators around the world.
Any U.S. citizen is eligible to become a ham operator after passing the basic Technician-class exam. Fazekas passed his at the age of 13.
With a bit of study and a review of basic electrical theory learned in high school, the Technician exam is relatively easy for most people. The more advanced license classes, the General and Extra, require significant study.
“But getting your General is very rewarding,” Fazekas said. “With a more advanced license, you get to operate on more frequencies. The world really does open up for you.”
Ham radio has been responsible for much of the communications technology enjoyed in the modern world. In the beginning, operators were limited to sending messages using Morse code much as telegrams were transmitted. Later, voice communication became possible, and now personal computers have entered the picture.
By downloading and installing specific software and then hooking up a modern ham radio to the computer by way of a USB port, operators can transmit text, faxes and even still photographs. Certain parts of the radio spectrum are reserved just for these digital modes.
Fazekas also described more advanced operating techniques that involve a ham operator bouncing radio waves off a satellite to reach another ham living on another continent. The pursuit of long-range contacts is known within the ham community as DX-ing, and there is a lot of competition to see who can make the longest-distance contact during regular contests in the ham community.
Even the International Space Station has its own ham shack, a place where amateur operators keep their equipment. Several astronauts hold ham licenses and earthbound hams can chat with them at certain times of the day.
Anyone going to the 2018 Field Day at Crooked Creek will see all this and more. Fazekas said that food is always a big part of Field Day, too. The event starts officially at 2 p.m. on June 23 and ends at 2 p.m. on June 24.
