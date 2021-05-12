NEW BETHLEHEM – A local man’s interest in the visual arts led him from designing furniture to teaching drawing lessons to amateurs. Zane Carlson’s art furniture and bronze sculptures can be found on display at the Gallery inside the New Bethlehem Town Center along Arch Street, and his first-ever community drawing class is scheduled for May 22.
“I took art class at Redbank Valley High School,” the Curllsville native said, “but it was not until after I had served with the U.S. Marine Corps that I chose art as a career.”
After serving with the Corps from 2009 through 2013, Carlson entered Edinboro University to pursue a degree in studio arts. He soon focused on creating unique furniture pieces that could stand alone as pieces of art. Now a husband and father, Carlson decided to offer drawing classes as a way to share his love of the arts with others.
“Earlier this year, I started thinking about offering basic drawing classes for the average person,” he said. “So many people say that they cannot draw, and that is simply not true. Drawing can be taught and learned very much like learning to do anything.”
“Creating any kind of visual art starts with drawing,” he said. “No matter what you end up making, it all starts with a drawing, a plan.”
Carlson said that he is always amazed by the variations in how people draw.
“I hear people say, ‘Oh, I could not draw something like that,’ but that is not the point,” he said. “Everyone is different and looks at things in a unique way.”
Carlson has scheduled his classes on four consecutive Saturday afternoons from May 22 through June 12. Each session will run from 2:30 to 4 p.m. They are geared toward beginners, and each class will build on the content taught the previous week.
The total cost for the month-long course is $40 for adults and youths between the ages of 14 and 18 who are not accompanied by an adult. Children under 14 may attend all four classes with parents or guardians for $30. Class size is limited to 15 people.
The classes are intended to be taken in sequence because the content builds on the preceding week’s classwork. The first week is an introduction with basic drawing skills, followed by types of lines and methods the second week, texture and creating volume the next week, concluding on the fourth week with drawing trees and flowers. For this reason, there can be no discounts for missed classes.
Registration for the classes is by printing out the application form included in a related brochure and submitting it to the Gallery with a check, either in person or by mail. Those interested may also contact the New Bethlehem Town Center by email at nbtowncenter@gmail.com, by calling (724) 664-4754 or by contacting the organization on its Facebook page.
Students can buy required class materials at the Gallery for $12 or obtain them on their own. Necessary materials are a 100-page 9-by-12-inch sketch book, a 2B pencil, a No. 2 pencil and a Factis artist’s eraser.