HARRISBURG – With the holidays completed, Clarion County passed the 2,000-case mark over the last few days as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in the area.
In the past week, Clarion County went from 1,973 cases to 2,118, while also seeing the county’s death toll increase from 40 to 47.
Armstrong County numbers rose from 3,282 cases to 3,671 in the past week, as viruses-related deaths in the county increased from 67 to 74.
Seven additional COVID-19 attributed deaths were also reported in the past week in Jefferson County, pushing that county’s number from 40 to 47. Jefferson also reported an increase from 1,832 cases to 1,990 in the last seven days.
Also in the area, Butler County’s coronavirus cases rose from 9,003 to 9,997 in the last week, as deaths there went from 179 to 208. Venango County saw its numbers increase from 2,311 to 2,541, and deaths rise from 43 to 48. And in Forest County, the number of cases jumped from 295 to 348, as the death toll there rose from three to four.
At local hospitals, as of Monday, Clarion Hospital was treating 18 patients for COVID-19, with five in intensive care. The hospital reported one virus-related death on Dec. 31. Butler Memorial Hospital was treating 59 patients for the virus as of Monday, with 11 in the ICU. That hospital reports 14 deaths from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that there were 8,818 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 673,915.
There are 5,630 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,182 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 25-31 stood at 15.0 percent.
As of Monday, there were 185 new deaths reported in the state, for a total of 16,546 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
In Pennsylvania’s nursing and personal care homes, there are 54,956 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,042 cases among employees, for a total of 64,998 at 1,482 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 9,079 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 19,731 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.