RIMERSBURG – Everything’s coming up roses for a local businesswoman as she recently expanded her long-standing New Bethlehem flower and gift shop to include a second location in Rimersburg.
In early April, Renee Rapp-Minsterman, owner of Valley Flowers and Gifts in New Bethlehem, purchased and rebranded the former Bloom Town Flowers as Wildflowers Floral and Gift Shoppe, which officially opened its storefront in the plaza along Rimersburg’s Main Street on April 9.
“I’m excited to be part of the Rimersburg business district,” Rapp-Minsterman said last week. “Our goal is to be a staple business in the Rimersburg community and I want to see our store, as well as the area, grow and prosper.”
Although expanding her already-existing business was never really in the cards, Rapp-Minsterman said that when Bloom Town Flowers came up for sale it made sense to acquire the Rimersburg store to provide floral services in both communities. Rapp-Minsterman purchased the business from Rosalie Bliss on April 1, and the newly monikered Wildflowers reopened at its same location just over a week later.
While it was no easy task, Rapp-Minsterman said she decided to change the name of the well-known Rimersburg shop not only to give it a facelift, but to also incorporate a piece of her existing business into her new endeavor.
“The name Wildflowers relates to the country gift décor we carry as well as the thought of fresh flowers,” she explained, adding without a doubt that coming up with the store’s new name was definitely the hardest part of her decision to expand.
According to Rapp-Minsterman, Wildflowers will continue to offer the same fresh flowers and arrangements that customers are used to, but the store will now carry several popular product lines, including Demdaco Willow Tree Figurines, Candleberry Candles and Naked Bee lotions/handsoaps, as well as a wide array of silk flowers, country primitive décor and more fit to mark any special occasion or celebration.
“As always, our first and foremost product is fresh flowers, but we want people to know we offer so much more,” Rapp-Minsterman said. She noted that Wildflowers also hosts a wide array of funeral keepsake items, such as windchimes, throws, lanterns, bereavement lighted candle sleeves and ceramic angels.
“What makes Wildflowers unique is that we are able to mix fresh flowers with funeral keepsakes for a special look and feel,” she continued. “Losing a loved one is never easy; however, we strive to provide a service that provides a grieving family with memorial keepsakes to honor their loved one’s memory.”
In addition to funeral keepsake items, Rapp-Minsterman said, Wildflowers is Rimersburg’s “go-to” one-stop gift shop for any and all special events, including weddings, anniversary parties and birthdays. The store offers primitive home décor furnishings and other small trinkets and provides the opportunity for customers to find a gift for any family member or friend locally.
“If you bring us an idea we can help it come alive,” she said, explaining that delivery and out-of-town wiring services makes purchasing any kind of gift at Wildflowers an easy experience for the customers.
All in all, Rapp-Minsterman’s number one priority is to keep the same small-town quality service that Rimersburg has known for years, which she hopes to accomplish by keeping local people employed at Wildflowers.
“It’s important to support small business and support local employment,” Rapp-Minsterman said, explaining that Bloom Town’s Kris Flick has remained on board at Wildflowers as the full-time designer, along with Heather Johnson as a part-time designer. “If you are looking to have us help you host a special event, or provide ideas on centerpieces, we have the creative flare you are looking for.”
Looking down the road, Rapp-Minsterman said that she plans to keep Wildflowers fresh and exciting by introducing new product lines as they develop.
“One of our main goals is to be a unique shop — to have different products that other shops do not, as well as offering that small-town personal customer service,” she said, noting that she travels all over the east coast looking for the most unique items to fill her local stores. “We are not a big chain store, however, that doesn’t mean we still can’t be unique and different.”
Wildflowers is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Saturdays. For more information, call (814) 473-2248, or email valleyflowers13@gmail.com.
