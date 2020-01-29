SHANNONDALE – The year 2020 is a milestone anniversary for one area church, and the congregation recently marked the occasion by celebrating music and the woman who has helped fill the sanctuary with its sound for nearly seven decades.
On Jan. 26, Zion Lutheran Church in Shannondale hosted a Music Sunday honoring the church’s 200th anniversary and Bertha Reitz, who has served as the organist for 68 years.
“Bertha has been a big part of our church’s history,” said the Rev. Kristina Jensen last week, noting that music and Reitz’s musical “gift” have played strong roles in the church. “It’s amazing to have an organist who has served in that role for a third of that time.”
Reitz said that she found an interest in music at a very young age.
“I started taking piano lessons from my neighbor when I was four years old...because I had an interest in it,” she said, noting that she took lessons for about two years before her teacher moved. She didn’t take lessons again until she was nine.
“The first hymn I learned to play was ‘Jesus Savior Pilot Me’ because my grandpa wanted me to learn that song,” Reitz said. “I was probably around seven or eight years old then.”
At the age of 12, Reitz began playing piano at the Presbyterian church in Summerville.
“We went to the Presbyterian church because we lived in town [Summerville] and could walk there,” she said, explaining that she attended services there with her family before coming back to the Lutheran church in Shannondale.
She was elected as the pianist for the Lutheran church in December 1951, and began her duties in January 1952 at the age of 17.
“At that time, we were elected for a year at a time,” Reitz said. “I must have played for at least 20 years before I stayed on all the time.”
Reitz’s transition from piano to organ came in the summer of 1955 when the church purchased its first organ. Wanting to gain familiarity with the instrument, she took organ lessons for a year-and-a-half from an instructor in Brookville.
“I took lessons because I wanted to learn to play the pedals; I didn’t just want to play the top,” she said, noting that the transition from piano to organ was relatively easy for her. “I always had an interest in [the organ].”
Reitz added yet another line to her resume in the mid-90s, when she became the organist for Shannondale’s sister church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in Ohl. This past September, she marked 23 years with the congregation.
Jensen noted that Reitz’s musical ministry at Shannondale is not confined to the keyboards alone. Over the years, she has also directed several youth and adult choirs and is still the director of a two-and-a-half octave handbell choir.
“Anything in the church that has had to do with music, Bertha has been directly or indirectly involved,” church member Lynn Ferringer added.
Likewise, Reitz’s ministry is not restricted to Sunday mornings. She has also played for numerous special services.
“It’s nice to be a part of special days like weddings and funerals,” Reitz said. “I like to think that playing for funerals sometimes helps the family.”
In fact, Reitz recalled staying home from vacation in order to play for a funeral.
“We were getting ready to leave when we got the call,” she said, noting that there was no second thought about what to do in the situation. “That’s what I wanted to do, and thank goodness my husband was good with it too.”
During last Sunday’s special music service, the congregation and former choir members celebrated Reitz’s ministry by singing several of her favorite hymns and offering words of appreciation for her years of service.
Looking to the future, Reitz said she likes the music and plans to continue as long as she’s able.
Commenting on Reitz’s continuing commitment and dedication to the Shannondale congregation, Jensen said that Reitz is not only a gifted musician, but a living model of the grace and kindness that you would expect from someone who lives the faith.
“The gift I see in Bertha comes through the way she invites people into God’s love through music. I am so grateful for all the ways she has served,” Jensen said.