HARRISBURG – Despite slowing rates of COVID-19 infection overall, Clarion, Jefferson and several other counties reported additional virus-related deaths over the past week.
Two additional deaths were recorded in Clarion County in the past seven days, raising the county’s total death toll from 81 to 83. Total cases of coronavirus also increased from 2,659 to 2,700 in the same timespan.
Jefferson County experienced four virus-related deaths in the last week, raising that county’s total from 86 to 90. Total cases also rose from 2,768 to 2,789.
In Armstrong County, the death total held steady at 116, as the number of cases went from 4,869 to 4,914 in the past week.
Butler County saw its case totals rise from 13,741 to 13,978, as deaths there rose from 365 to 369.
Venango County reported one additional death attributed to COVID-19 in the past week, pushing its total count from 82 to 83. The county’s caseload also rose from 3,308 to 3,369.
And in Forest County, the death total went from 20 to 21 in the last seven days, as the caseload increased from 1,377 to 1,380.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of March 2, there were 2,564 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 935,834.
Across the state, there are 1,715 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 19-25 stood at 6.3 percent.
As of Monday, there were 74 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,100 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide.
Since vaccines began being administered in the state, 3,699,180 doses were allocated through March 6, and 2,483,631 doses were administered through March 1.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes in Pennsylvania, there are 67,031 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,144 cases among employees, for a total of 80,175 at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 12,470 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 24,886 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.