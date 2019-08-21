WAYNE TWP. – Armstrong County Farm Bureau members met last Thursday near Dayton to lobby county, state and federal officials on a wide array of agriculture-related issues.
On hand to discuss the matters with Farm Bureau members at the Ross Grooms Farm in Wayne Township were Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Howard), state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana), state Rep. Jeff Pyle (R-Ford City), Armstrong County Commissioners Pat Fabian and Jason Renshaw, Armstrong County District Attorney Katie Charlton, and representatives from the offices of state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).
Along with national issues such as trade and agriculture labor reform, the group discussed the importance of rural broadband and its growing impact on modern agriculture.
“This is not only an issue nationwide, this is an issue right here in Pennsylvania — in my home,” said one farm bureau member, noting that he loses his DSL connection every time it storms and has regular outages on a normal work day. “Not only does it affect our ability to run and promote our businesses, it also affects rural families.”
According to information distributed by the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau (PFB), the problem is critical. Thirty-nine percent of rural Americans lack access to minimum broadband speed Internet, compared to only 4 percent of urban Americans. Additionally, 29 percent of U.S. farms and 18 percent of rural Pennsylvanians lack access to Internet services.
The Armstrong County Farm Bureau member pointed to House Bill 305 — which has already been passed by the Pennsylvania House and is currently in the Senate State Government Committee. The legislation would require the Department of General Services to inventory all state-owned assets that could host broadband technology.
In further legislation to be introduced, according to the farm bureau, the state would implement a fund to be used for the expansion of rural broadband.
“Farmers rely on broadband access to manage and operate successful businesses, the same as small businesses do in urban and suburban America,” information provided by the PFB states. “Access to broadband is essential for farmers to follow commodity markets, communicate with their customers, gain access to new markets around the world and, increasingly, to ensure regulatory compliance.”
Another topic discussed was agriculture labor reform. Given that many in agriculture rely on a foreign “immigrant” workforce to keep agriculture viable and competitive in the world market, the farm bureau is calling for “a sensible approach to immigration legislation that reflects the challenges agriculture faces daily.”
Thompson described a bi-partisan bill that is being drafted that would allow current undocumented immigrants without criminal records to apply for work visas in agriculture or hospitality services. The visa would be good for five years with the possibility of renewal.
“The bill will not have the word immigration in it anywhere,” Thompson said, noting further that the visas would be issued by the Department of Agriculture rather than the Department of Labor. “It’s about food security, and it’s specifically targeted like a laser on agriculture workforce.”
A state-specific issue that garnered the attention of the Armstrong County Farm Bureau was the proposed change to state hunting laws to allow for limited Sunday hunting.
According to the pending legislation, three Sundays would be designated for rifled deer season, deer archery season and one other Sunday to be named at the discretion of the Game Commission.
Part of the bill also allows for purple paint markers to replace “No Trespassing” signs as a way of marking private property. PFB states that the use of purple paint has several advantages including being less costly and time consuming, its inability to be tampered with or removed and its ability to stand out in nature and be seen by individuals who are color blind.
“The presence and permanence of purple markings make it much tougher for those prosecuted for trespassing to claim they ‘had no notice’ they were prohibited from entering the land,” the PFB states. “We believe this is another tool that farmers and other landowners can use to discourage people from being on private property without permission.”
A third component of hunting legislation that the farm bureau is advocating is the “requirement for hunters to obtain written permission from a land owner in order to hunt on private property on Sundays.”
In fact, the PFB is so adamant about the inclusion of written permission legislation that it urges the rejection of State Bill 147 regarding Sunday Hunting until written permission is included.
Other state issues discussed at last Thursdays meeting included civil liability reform for agritourism businesses, small business tax deductions and relief from excessive stormwater management regulation and fees.