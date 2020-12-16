NEW BETHLEHEM – Christmas is a time when most children dream of toys and gifts under the tree; but for children in many parts of the world, the dream seldom becomes a reality.
One missionary organization with area ties is working to change that this holiday season.
Barnabas Ministries is once again sponsoring its Christmas toy drive now through the beginning of January to collect toys for schools and needy children in Romania.
Started in 1993 by Emlenton-area native Daniel Hurrelbrink, Barnabas Ministries has been working toward its goal of seeing “happy, healthy children and successful Christian families raised up in Romania.”
“Barnabas Ministries is dedicated to protecting and providing hope to children, and strengthening their families in rural Romania,” Hurrelbrink said of his 27-year ministry which includes adoption awareness, as well as Christian outreach, camps and more for children and teenagers.
“They are working on all kinds of things with children of all ages,” Barnabas Ministries board member Melissa Gruver-Crawford said of the Hurrelbrink family. “They host weekend Bible schools, and are working to put together an after-school facility. They are also working to build a church in the town.”
Keeping ties with the Clarion County area, Hurrelbrink and his wife, Maria, connected with Leatherwood Church in Porter Township, which has been working with the ministry for more than 15 years.
In addition to providing financial and missionary support, according to Leatherwood Pastor Doug Henry, the local church has hosted a Christmas toy drive on behalf of Barnabas Ministries for the last five years in the New Bethlehem area.
“We even sent a group from the church over to distribute some of the toys in 2019 at a local kindergarten class in Sebis, Romania,” Henry said.
According to information provided by Barnabas Ministries, the average Romanian child had few toys, and the ones that can be bought are of poor quality, break easily and are very expensive.
“In America, they know that children get new toys every year at Christmastime, and are left with a bunch of toys that they no longer use,” Gruver-Crawford said of the Hurrelbrinks’ Christmas mission, urging community members to donate clean, gently used, or new toys to be distributed by the Hurrelbrinks to children in Romania who are less fortunate.
“If the toys are in good working condition, and you’re thinking of getting rid of them anyway, there’s a home for them,” she added.
Gently used and new toys can be dropped off at collection boxes located at the Redbank Valley Public Library, RMS Furniture and Leatherwood Church now until Jan. 10, 2021.
“We would like to be able to supply toys to some kindergartens and many poor children who do not have toys,” a flyer for the toy drive states.
Organizations or individuals interested in supporting the ministry’s efforts are also encouraged to host their own toy drives or donate funds to help with the cost of shipping the collected toys to Romania.
“It will cost approximately $1.30 per pound to ship the toys to our location in Romania via a shipping container,” the flyer notes.
Checks can be sent to Barnabas Ministries, P.O. Box 23, Emlenton, PA 16373. Those sending money are asked to specify that the donation is for shipping costs.
For more information on Barnabas Ministries, visit www.barnabasministriesromania.org, or email dhurrelbrink@yahoo.com.