SOUTH BETHLEHEM – In the final days of January, patients of Dr. Chad Shaffer received an automated telephone call informing them that he had doses of COVID vaccine available.
Within 48 hours, Shaffer’s South Bethlehem office had delivered slightly more than 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine to eligible patients. It was the culmination of a process that began last autumn before there was such a thing as an approved vaccine.
“My practice has a good track record for administering childhood inoculations,” Shaffer said. “When the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines looked set to receive emergency use authorization, the state department of health reached out and asked if we would be interested in being a vaccination site.”
Shaffer and his staff completed the required documentation and began to wait. Sometime in late January, they got the green light, the coveted Moderna vaccine arrived and about 300 more area residents are on their way to being protected against the worst effects of the year-long pandemic.
“The Moderna vaccine is easier to handle and store for smaller rural health facilities,” Shaffer said. “It does not require the extreme sub-zero temperatures of the Pfizer vaccine and has a 30-day refrigerated shelf life rather than five days.”
Shaffer said that side effects should be mild for all his patients who received their first doses last week.
“They are mostly limited to a runny nose and some slight fatigue for a day or so, along with a sore injection site,” he said. “Actually, these reactions are a good thing because they indicate that your body’s immune system is in good shape and working well.”
The second doses, slated for the third week of February, may provoke a more noticeable immune response.
“Some people may have a degree or two of fever,” he said. “If you have one but are comfortable, you might want to skip the acetaminophen or ibuprofen. There is some evidence that fever reducers interfere with the vaccination process slightly.”
From published reports, the Moderna vaccine bestows between 50 and 80 percent protection with one dose, rising to about 95 percent effectiveness after the second dose. A patient is not fully protected until a couple weeks after the second dose.
Even once fully vaccinated, patients should continue practicing the same public health measures recommended since March 2020, including the use of face masks. The Pfizer, Moderna and upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not 100 percent effective, a factor common even among familiar flu vaccines. A person may be fully vaccinated, still harbor the coronavirus in his nasal passages and remain able to spread the disease while remaining asymptomatic.