KITTANNING – With much excitement and pride, the family of New Bethlehem area native Adam Hetrick recently donated his Civil War collection to the Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society.
Born in 1836 to Peter and Phoebe Hetrick in Redbank Township (Clarion County), Adam Hetrick was assigned to Company C of the 78th Regiment, Second Regimental Organization after he joined the Civil War effort in 1861. He mustered out of Camp Orr in Kittanning and saw action in several battles including Stone River in Tennessee, Missionary Ridge, Buzzard’s Roost in Georgia and the siege of Atlanta.
“He suffered several injuries during his time of service,” wrote Hetrick’s great-great-great-grandchildren Noreen Shirey and Kevin Allen in a history of Hetrick’s life presented to the historical society.
According to Shirey and Allen, Hetrick was honorably discharged from service in June 1865 as a member of Company B of the 78th Regiment, Second Regimental Organization. Following the war, Hetrick, along with his wife, Mary Eleanor “Ellen” Silvis, and sons William T. George and Ulysses Grant, spent time in Missouri before returning to his father-in-law’s homestead in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
“His family endured all the hardships of pioneer life, and he assisted in the growth of that region,” Shirey and Allen wrote of Hetrick. “[He] was considered a valued and honored citizen, becoming a township supervisor later in his life.”
Hetrick died on Sept. 15, 1914 at the age of 77, and is buried in Middle Run Cemetery in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Over the years, several of Hetrick’s Civil War and other personal items — including his war diary, leather sack, bullet mold, portrait, homestead picture, platform rocker and a large framed copy of his Civil War service record — were passed down from generation to generation.
“All of these items were in my great-aunt Irene [Hetrick’s] home in Hawthorn when I was growing up,” Shirey said, noting that Irene was very proud of her great-grandfather’s items, especially the framed service record which was dedicated to Adam by his wife in 1894 and presented to his son, Ulysses.
“As children, we knew it was important to our family because it was in a prominent place in Aunt Irene’s house,” she continued. “She would always comment on it when we would go up and down the stairs.”
Following Irene’s death, Adam’s items were passed down to Shirey and Allen’s father, who kept them until his death in 1989. Over the years, the artifacts remained in the family, but were split between Shirey’s home in Limestone, Allen’s home in Butler, and the homes of their sisters, Marjie Bish in New Hampshire and Mary Jo McFeely in North East.
“When my dad died, we took the big framed picture to the Clarion County Historical Society because we thought it was so cool,” Shirey said. She explained that while Clarion officials agreed that they had never seen anything like it, they encouraged the family to take the piece to Armstrong County Historical Society since Adam mustered out of Camp Orr. “They were so excited in Clarion that my brother and I thought maybe we should keep it. It went back on the wall at our mom’s house and that’s where it stayed.”
Recently, however, the family decided that the collection should be housed where others could enjoy it. That’s when they contacted the Armstrong Historical Society.
“They just finished their Civil War room down there,” Shirey said. “Although it’s pretty full, they said that they could find a place for the stuff.”
Shirey said that the room now has a corner devoted to Adam Hetrick.
Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society board member and co-curator Jim Johnson said that the donation was a good example of a local connection to the Civil War.
“It makes me feel good that families are willing to part with these items,” Johnson said, noting that the historical society takes great care in displaying and preserving the items for visitors now and in the future. “It means a great deal to the museum and the curators that families are willing to do that, and we are very proud to display those items.”
Shirey said that the family hopes that the collection helps everyone who visits the museum to gain a greater appreciation of the cost of freedom.
“We are sharing this for our grandkids to know that this is what you have to be proud of and this is why we fight for what we fight for and why we still fight for it,” she said. “Our ancestors left an indelible mark on this country that we should never forget and always be appreciative of.”
The Adam Hetrick collection is on display at the Armstrong County Historical Museum located at 300 North McKean Street in Kittanning. The museum is open to the public Sunday through Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m., April through November. After Nov. 1, the museum is open by appointment.