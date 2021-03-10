LIMESTONE TWP. – A lifelong love of horses has turned into a new business venture for two area women with the opening of their own equestrian center — offering horse boarding, training and riding lessons — in Summerville, Limestone Township.
“As a young girl, I always dreamed of having a stable where like-minded people could come and enjoy their passion for horses together,” Jennifer Rhodes said of leasing the former TTSR barn, now called Whisper Farm, alongside business partner Connie Canales.
Rhodes, a Hazen resident, said that she got her first pony when she was five years old and has ridden and showed horses most of her life.
“I’ve always been a horse girl,” she said. “It’s something that I’ve always loved and have been interested in.”
Growing up in the Holidaysburg area, Rhodes said that there were a number of very nice boarding stables, something that is missing in the Clarion area.
“It was kind of our idea to bring something like that to this area and to be able to share it with the community,” she said.
Canales, who lives in Punxsutawney, said that while her love for horses also began as a child, she didn’t own her first horse until she was around 30 years old.
“I went from zero to four horses in one year,” Canales said, noting that soon thereafter she began fostering and helping with an area horse rescue organization. She also discovered a passion for Equine Assisted Psychotherapy (EAP) and is currently finishing her master’s degree to become a therapist that utilizes EAP. “I did foresee [having] some kind of facility in the future.”
When the former TTSR barn in Limestone Township became available for lease, the two friends seized the opportunity to make their dream a reality.
“I had been there previously as a boarder several years ago, and I fell in love with the barn,” Canales said, pointing out that she liked the barn’s setup, surrounding property and “amazing” trails, as well as its central location to Interstate 80, Clarion, Brookville and Punxsutawney. “It’s just a great facility. There is so much potential there.”
Canales said that the name Whisper Farm is also the realization of a longtime dream. Upon returning to school, Canales explained, she visualized a program that she hoped to one day establish.
“I called it the WHISPER program, which stands for Where Horses Inspire Strength, Perseverance, Esteem and Respect,” she said. “When you’re working with horses all of those things are kind of a byproduct, it’s very therapeutic.”
According to the business partners, Whisper Farm is a more than 120-acre farm and equine facility that “embraces all horse lovers of all disciplines.” The barn itself includes an indoor arena, wash stall, heated tack room and more. In addition to the indoor amenities, the property also includes several outdoor pastures, riding areas and trails.
“We’re really here to share our love of horses with the Clarion community,” Rhodes said, explaining that Whisper Farm offers lessons for child and adult riders of all skill levels in English and Western riding, as well as specialized horse training, and permanent and temporary boarding. Rhodes added that in addition to herself, there are two other instructors on staff — Ashley Benson and Megan Alexander. There are currently 21 horses on site, and the facility can house 22.
“We are currently full, but anyone looking for somewhere to board their horse should call and get on our waiting list,” Rhodes continued, noting that new riding lesson clients are also being accepted.
Rhodes and Canales reported that their first year of business was much better than either of them had expected.
“We opened in October 2019, and then everything with COVID happened,” Rhodes said. “We were pretty nervous because we had just opened this business and then the world kind of started shutting down around us.”
Canales said Whisper Farm owes its success to the support and interest of the community.
“We really weren’t sure at this time last year what was going to happen...[but] the response has really been amazing,” she said, adding that the pandemic forced them to discontinue lessons for a while, but it didn’t seem to affect enthusiasm.
“We’ve really been blessed,” Canales continued, noting that she enjoys watching other people, especially children, share the same passion she does. “It’s fun to see young people that share the same thing we do. I think we see ourselves in them sometimes.”
Rhodes agreed, pointing out that she also enjoys experiencing the joy of riding with her younger clients.
“I love those lightbulb moments for the kids,” she said, explaining the excitement she feels when she sees children really connect with their horse. “It’s really cool to watch how excited and happy they are [when a horse does what they ask] and to see them progress every week.”
Looking to the future, the pair said they hope to continue to expand the offerings at Whisper Farm, and would also like to see the property host horse shows, clinics and other community events.
“I see it just continuing to grow and become an asset to the Clarion area,” Rhodes said.
Canales said she also hopes to launch an EAP program at the facility in the future.
“I just see so much potential with the property and facility,” she said, noting that she also wants Whisper Farm to serve as a resource for the community. “There’s really no other place like us in the Clarion area. It’s exciting, and it seems like there is a lot of interest. Hopefully that continues in the years to come.”
For more information on boarding or lessons, call Rhodes at (814) 590-7524, or visit Whisper Farm on Facebook.