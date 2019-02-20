HARRISBURG – Two area women turned their hobbies to bronze as each recently took third place in the Family Living department at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg in January.
Mayport resident Dorothy Minich won third place in the Hand Quilting — Pieced Patchwork category for her handcrafted “Wedding Star” quilt. Sandra Young of Corsica earned the same mark in the Homemade Chocolate Cake contest for her homemade “OOOOOO Mint Chocolate Cake.”
“It was very exciting, but overwhelming to hear my name called,” Young recently said of the moment she realized her chocolate cake had placed in the competition. “I never dreamed I would place third at a state level.”
Although this year marked Young’s fourth time at the state farm show, she said that none of her previous cakes have ever made it past the preliminary round of competition.
“I’ve never broken the top 12,” she said. She noted, however, that all of her past entries were selected to be served at the Governor’s Ball. “My goal for this year was to make it to the top 12.”
Minich credited her debut in the 2019 state farm show to her son, explaining that without him and help from others, her quilt would never have made the trip to the Jan. 4-12 event in Harrisburg.
“My son insisted that I was doing it this year,” she said, adding that he had been encouraging her to enter at the state level for years. Much to her surprise, Minich learned that her son had already completed all the necessary paperwork for this year’s show. “He took care of everything.”
In order to qualify for the state competition, entrants must first earn the top prize with the same product in their respected categories at their local county fair — the Jefferson County Fair for Young and the Clarion County Fair for Minich.
“My cake was one of 84 in the running for the state competition,” Young said, noting that 2019 yielded the highest number of entries for the category at a single time. “It was daunting to see all those cakes on the table at once.”
Inspired by the look and taste of a Peppermint Patty, Young said her award-winning, double-layered “OOOOOO Mint Chocolate Cake” was coated in chocolate icing with white buttercream filling.
“I never tried the recipe prior to entering it in the local competition,” she said, explaining that the state farm show marked only the third time she had ever baked the mint-flavored chocolate cake. “It was nerve-wracking because I had only made it a few times, [but] everyone who tried the cake loved it.”
When it came to creating her queen-sized pieced patchwork “Wedding Star” quilt, Minich said the process took approximately a month to complete.
“It takes a long time to make a quilt,” she said, explaining that the quilt’s pieces were first sewn onto a paper template and then individually pressed together to form the quilt. Once it was pieced together, Minich then recruited help from her niece to help quilt the project. “I used to do all my own quilting, but it got to the point where it started to hurt my eyes.”
As its name states, Minich said the quilt features large circles symbolizing double wedding bands and a variety of her favorite colors — including pinks, burgundies and greens.
While Minich’s quilt made its journey to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center with Patty Anderson of the Penn State Extension, Young said she baked her cake at home and transported it to the farm show on her own.
“Transporting the cake was the hardest part,” Young said, explaining that despite her best efforts to make sure the cake was well packed, it still slid slightly off center on the drive.
“They told me it wasn’t a big deal because appearance was not a main factor in judging,” she continued, adding that cake entries were also judged on taste, aroma and texture.
Even though 2019 brought Minich and Young their first state medals, both women have been mastering the techniques of their craft for nearly 30 years.
Minich began quilting in 1996 after retiring from a 37-year career at the Rola plant.
“I always said I was going to make quilts after I retired,” she said. In the 23 years that followed, Minich said she’s completed “more quilts than I can count,” gifting many of them to family and friends.
She’s entered original pieces in several local fairs including the Dayton and Clarion County fairs.
Likewise, Young said she’s been making cakes for 29 years, her first being a first birthday cake for her daughter.
“It’s just a hobby of mine,” she said, noting that she’s baked cakes for all occasions including family weddings, birthdays and other celebrations. “I like all kinds of cake, and enjoy decorating them all.”
Young entered her first fair in 2008, and after taking a few years off, returned to the circuit in 2016. She has traveled to and participated in the state farm show every year since.
“I’m always up for a challenge,” Minich continued, explaining that she wants to accomplish one thing before hanging up her competitive apron for good. “My goal is to win first place and then quit.”
