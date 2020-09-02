NEW BETHLEHEM – Following months of preparation and planning, the Grace Place recently opened its doors to the first of many times of youth fellowship.
An extension of Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem, the Grace Place provides a space for youth to gather, relax, play games and strengthen their relationship with Jesus Christ.
“My hope is that if teens come in, whether they’re connected with our church or not, that we have the opportunity to connect with them,” Grace Baptist youth pastor Curtis Twigg said, noting that the Grace Place is open to all area youth in grades six through 12. “It’s really an extension of our church with the purpose of sharing the love of Christ.”
According to Twigg, plans for the new youth center began when the Keck Avenue congregation began to think of ways to expand their space with special attention to the youth of the congregation and community.
“We’re at 80 percent capacity anyway with the congregation,” he said, noting that the church wanted a larger space for youth.
Realizing that, because of their location, the only building potential was to “go up,” the church began to consider other possibilities. That’s when the former Family Dollar space, located in the plaza along Broad Street, came to the fore.
“This place has been empty for a long time so we started looking into it,” Twigg said. “We talked to [building owner] Chuck [Leach] and he was very open to us coming in here.”
Twigg said that the building’s location was a key factor and that after much prayerful consideration, the decision was made.
“The school’s right there, and when kids are walking home [the center] is right there,” he said.
He also pointed out that the center’s location provides added opportunities to connect with kids who don’t have churches.
“The heart of this was just to find a spot where we could meet youth and try and do some outreach as well,” Twigg said.
Twigg went on to say that the new youth center is not in competition with the Redbank Valley Community Center located further down along Broad Street.
“We appreciate what the Community Center does, but that’s not what we’re doing,” he pointed out. “If I could sum up our purpose in a couple of words it would be, ‘Christ-based youth ministry.’”
Twigg said that the congregation has been very supportive of the project as evidenced by their willingness to donate time, money and supplies to get the space into shape. He also said that Grace Baptist senior pastor the Rev. Bob Ryver has been instrumental in sustaining congregational support for the new ministry.
“Pastor Bob has done a really good job of communicating the heart of discipleship which is not just getting people to say that they are Christians, but to really walk that out,” he said. “[This project] sums up the Church’s mission of Know, Grow, Share.”
In addition to youth meetings on Wednesday and Sunday evenings, Twigg said the center also offers a place for area youth to gather with friends, have a snack, play a variety of games and unwind after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 5 p.m.
“It’s just a time to hang out with good fellowship,” he said. “My goal is to give them an opportunity to make some connections and give them a chance to relax and unwind after school.”
As an extension of Grace Baptist Church, Twigg added that the space could also be used for adult ministries and other church events in the future.
In the meantime, the church’s youth ministry is in full swing. Following months of renovations — which were delayed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Grace Place hosted its kickoff event, the Back to School Bash on Aug. 31.
“We had 58 kids. It was fantastic,” Twigg said, noting that the event was a collaboration between Grace Baptist and several other area churches — including Oakland Church of God, Distant Baptist Church, Springside Baptist Church, First Church of God, Leatherwood Church and Hawthorn Church of the Nazarene.
“We had a good representation of the community,” he continued, noting that some of the local youth students even invited friends outside of area youth groups to attend. “We even had some kids from other churches outside of the Redbank Valley area.”
Looking to the future of the Grace Place, Twigg said he is excited to see what lies ahead.
“I’m excited about what God is going to do here,” he said. “My hope is that it puts a passion in the students to come alive in their faith to reach out to their peers and have an impact.”