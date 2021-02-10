KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials are hoping to save around $200,000 by refinancing some of the county’s debt.
At their meeting on Feb. 4, commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian voted to move forward with the refinancing of $8.14 million in bonds that the county took out in 2016.
Jay Wegner, managing director of the Susquehanna Group, told the commissioners that if the markets stay favorable, the county should realize a little more than $200,000 in savings by refinancing the bonds, which will be paid off in 2031.
He explained that the deal would be structured so that the county would realize the savings this year, in order to make a larger impact on the county’s finances, rather than to spread out the savings over the next couple decades.
“We’re ready to move forward,” Wegner said, noting that the plan is to sell the new bonds in early March and to hopefully close on the deal by early April.
Myers said the commissioners look for any opportunity for savings.
“We have to take a hard look,” he said.
In related business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners entered into an agreement with the Susquehanna Group for the bond transaction.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners approved a cost increase on the water line extension project along Route 268 in Sugarcreek Township.
Officials said that the contract with Mortimer’s Excavating would be increased by $19,371 due to the need to add an additional shut-off valve to the new water line.
The project is being undertaken by the Kittanning Suburban Joint Water Authority.