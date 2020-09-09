KITTANNING – After bids for the final section of Armstrong County’s new fiber optic communications lines came in higher the expected, officials said last week that they had reached an agreement with one company to perform the work.
Public safety director William Hamilton told county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian that the county went back to the two companies that bid on the project, seeking their “last best offer.”
That resulted in a price from DQE Communications of Pittsburgh to install the line that will connect with Indiana County to complete the emergency network loop at a cost of $84,000 plus $350 per month for 20 years.
“We think that is the best option,” Hamilton said, noting that the multi-county Region 13 group had given its approval of the option.
Officials said the contract would install the last piece of the new fiberoptic system, and that work should be completed by the end of the year.
The meeting was also one of Hamilton’s final actions of public safety director, as his retirement began after work last Friday.
The commissioners thanked him for his years of service to the county.
In other business, county officials noted that COVID-19 funding was used to purchase a body scanner for the Armstrong County Jail.
The no-touch system will allow inmates to be scanned for contraband before coming into the facility. Officials noted the machine will save money from having to bring in an x-ray service to scan inmates.