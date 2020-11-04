KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners announced last week that six projects have been selected for funding through the county’s 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
Distribution of the county’s $272,763 allocation was determined using a “comprehensive competitive ranking system following the response to a countywide request for municipal proposals last spring.”
“I encourage all of our municipalities to reach out and work with our planning department. It is very important to identify projects that are in need of funding, and to be on the list when those funds become available. Our goal is to help as many municipalities as possible, and make a positive impact for the residents of Armstrong County,” said Armstrong County Commissioner Chairman Don Myers.
The Ford City Borough Emergency Siren Project will utilize $4,339 in funds for the total project cost.
The Sagamore Water Supply Well No. 2 Rehabilitation Project is expected to cost $75,100, utilizing $13,500 in local matching funds and $61,600 in county CDBG funds.
The Hickory Nut Road Catch Basin Improvement Project is expected to cost $7,000, utilizing $1,016 in local matching funds and $5,984 in CDBG funds.
The Armstrong County Clearance and Demolition Project will utilize $50,252 in county CDBG funds to address blight concerns countywide.
The Acheson Street ADA Ramp Construction Project will utilize $51,491 in county CDBG funds and $6,000 in local matching funds. The project is projected to cost $57,491.
The Pine Township Sanitary Sewer Upgrade Project is expected to cost $550,000, utilizing $550,000 in county entitlement and competitive CDBG funds.
“These projects can make a lasting impact on a community,” county Commissioner Vice Chairman Jason Renshaw said.
Between 2015 and 2019, more than $800,000 in county CDBG funds was allocated for projects in Ford City, North Buffalo Township, Sagamore, Sugarcreek Township, South Bethlehem, Bradys Bend Township and West Kittanning.
This year, seven municipalities, authorities and nonprofits submitted nine proposals for the county’s 2020 federal fiscal year CDBG allocation. Although not all proposals were eligible or fundable under CDBG guidelines, county officials were pleased with the increased interest in the program.
“The CDBG program has been very popular and successful over the last several years,” said Commissioner Pat Fabian. “Anytime the county commissioners are able to assist municipalities to complete significant projects while reducing the impact on local municipal budgets, everybody wins.”