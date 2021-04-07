KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials last week addressed rumors regarding the county’s use of last year’s federal stimulus aid, at the same time that they are looking ahead to the next round of funding related to the pandemic.
At their April 1 meeting, county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian announced that the county had received a clean audit of the funding received in 2020 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES).
Fabian said certain individuals in the county have been spreading rumors that the county inappropriately distributed the CARES Act funding.
He said there was no truth to the rumors, and pointed to a recently conducted audit by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Fabian said the county received a clean audit report on the $5.6 million that the county received.
“Our team did everything above board,” Fabian said, addressing the rumors and calling it “politics” and “shameful.”
Renshaw added that the county properly handled the money as it does with all the other pass-through funds from the state and federal governments.
The audit report notes that Armstrong’s “administrative expenses charged to the grant were supported and reasonable,” and that the county expenditures incurred with the grant “appeared to have been supported, reasonable, a necessary part of the county’s response to the COVID-19 virus and within the parameters” set by the state.
The commissioners pointed out that of the $5.8 million received, approximately 45 percent was distributed back into the community in the form of small business grants and donations. The remainder was used for personal protective equipment, facility modifications for employee and public safety, remote working technology, reimbursable wages and other pandemic response measures.
As the county closed the books on the CARES Act funding, the commissioners said they were awaiting more information about the recently approved American Rescue Plan funding that is expected to bring another $12.5 million to county government, along with more than $6 million for municipalities in the county.
At last week’s meeting, Myers said the county has already met with its consultants about the new funding, and noted that the good news this time, is that the county has more time to use the money, unlike the CARES funding that had to be spent within a few months.
He said the new funding will allow the county to undertake needed projects that otherwise would have led to local tax hikes.
But, he cautioned, the county needs to take time to ensure that the money is being spent in the best possible way.
Renshaw added that he hopes the county can utilize the funding to lessen tax impacts now and in the future for county residents.
In a press release issued after the meeting, Myers said that the American Rescue Plan “will provide crucial funding for not only the rebuilding of our economy through investments in people, businesses and necessary projects, but also align communities for future growth.”
The officials said that the county and municipalities will receive funding in two allotments, with 50 percent coming this year and the remaining 50 percent coming in at least 12 months.
“This bill recognizes counties’ vast responsibilities to care for our most vulnerable residents, our sick, unemployed, elderly and youth,” Fabian said. “Our costs have skyrocketed and we have made difficult decisions throughout the past year. Direct funding is needed and welcomed.”
Renshaw explained that the county’s team will use the next few weeks to “analyze the details of the American Rescue Plan Act, review federal guidance and restricting, to determine how the funds can be best utilized.”
The commissioners also said the county will be reaching out to municipalities in the county to determine their plans for the funds — which total $6.4 million — and opportunities for partnership.
Ford City
Field Project
The commissioners also announced at their meeting last week that the county is working with the Armstrong School District in a plan that would see the county take ownership of the former Ford City High School athletic fields.
Approval was given for the county to submit a grant application to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to develop the property into an athletic complex that could bring in sports tournaments to the area.
Officials said that the county is working with the school board in order to have the property turned over to the county.
The project would include the conversion of the area into a multi-sport field, the installation of synthetic turf, landscaping, ADA upgrades and more.
“This is step one,” Myers said, noting that the project would not only support youth sports in the area, but would also attract people to the county for events.