KITTANNING – Despite rising costs and the challenges brought on by the pandemic, Armstrong County officials announced last week that the county’s 2021 budget will maintain property tax levels.
“The focus was was not to increase taxes,” county chief administrator Aaron Poole said on Thursday as he presented the proposed budget to county commissioners Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian. Commissioner Don Myers was absent.
Poole said that the county’s tax rate of 19.0 mills will hold steady for the fifth year in a row, despite a deficit this year of $1,134,774.
The $23,397,387 budget projects the need to dip into the reserves to make up the deficit, as revenues are expected to total $22,262,613.
“It is true that we have used reserves from the sale of assets in years past,” Poole explained, noting that the county also has reserves from coming in under budget in past years.
Poole noted that county departments were easy to work with on this year’s spending plan. He also said that budgets are always a bit of a guessing game.
“The budget is just kind of a road map — and like any map, it’s not the only way to get to your destination,” he said.
In his report, Poole said that the many uncertainties that have arisen from the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the budget, but that the commissioners “realize it is of utmost importance to continue keeping the burden of increased property taxes off its citizens and businesses.”
He explained that wages and benefits are the county’s largest expense, and that heath insurance costs keep going up.
“We’re trying to curb that trend,” he said, adding that the county would look into health insurance alternatives before the formal budget adoption which is expected at the commissioners’ Dec. 17 meeting.
Fabian and Renshaw credited Poole for his work on the spending plan.
Looking at the data provided, Fabian said he is always concerned with a stagnant local economy.
“How do we grow our economy and tax base?” he said of one of the county’s top priorities, especially in a year that has been “derailed by a pandemic.”
Fabian said the county in recent years has sold off everything that it can, including the health center and other properties. He suggested that the main area where there is room for improvement is in “best practices,” in order to streamline county operations.
“We need to pay attention to that department by department,” he said.
“It’s tough — everybody needs funding,” Renshaw added.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved agreements with Madison, Cadogan, South Buffalo and East Franklin townships, as well as Ford City Borough, for the placement of recycling collection trailers in those municipalities. The commissioners also noted they are working with a third-party to be able to once again collect glass for recycling at the county recycling center.
• Twelve municipalities applied for CARES Act funding through the county, officials said, and those applications are now under review.
• Fabian noted that the county has seen a recent increase in the number of right-to-know requests from “elected officials and former candidates” seeking information about the county’s distribution of CARES Act funding as well as county cell phone use. Saying that the county had nothing to hide, he asked that the information being requested be placed on the county website as the volume of requests and paperwork were burdensome on county staff.