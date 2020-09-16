HARRISBURG – The number of coronavirus cases, and the number of deaths attributed to the virus, continued to rise over the past week in Armstrong and Butler counties.
From Sept. 8 to Sept. 15, one new death attributed to COVID-19 was reported in Armstrong County, raising the total death toll to 13 in the county, while two new deaths were reported over the last week in Butler County, raising that county’s death toll to 21.
The number of coronavirus cases reported in Armstrong County over the last week went from 353 to 386, as Butler County saw its number of total cases go from 880 to 945.
In Clarion County, the number of COVID-19 cases went from 102 to 112 in the last week. Three deaths have been reported so far from the virus in the county.
Rounding out the region, Jefferson County’s total cases went from 100 to 104 in the last week, Venango County saw a slight uptick from 74 cases to 77 cases, and Forest County held steady at 14 cases. No new deaths were reported in the last week in those three counties. To date, Jefferson County has reported two deaths, Venango County has reported one death, and no deaths have been reported in Forest County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that there were 1,151 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 146,214.
Across the state there have been 7,875 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of six new deaths reported.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials say.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Approximately 1 percent are ages 0-4.
• Nearly 2 percent are ages 5-12.
• Approximately 4 percent are ages 13-18.
• Approximately 12 percent are ages 19-24.
• Approximately 36 percent are ages 25-49.
• Nearly 22 percent are ages 50-64.
• Approximately 22 percent are ages 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized in the state are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 21,993 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,787 cases among employees, for a total of 26,780 at 956 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 5,300 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 10,159 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.