KITTANNING – Armstrong County elections officials have released the names of write-in vote winners from the May primary election.
Officials noted that winners must fill out the candidate forms sent to them by the elections office in order to appear on the November ballots.
Write-in winners include:
• Bradys Bend Township — Supervisor, James Mortimer (D), 15 votes.
• Burrell Township — Auditor (six-year), Nicole Catroppo (R), 17 votes.
• Cadogan Township — Auditor, Lorna Galinas (D), 11 votes.
• East Franklin Township — Supervisor, David Stewart (D), 28 votes.
• Ford City Borough — First Ward, Council, Vicki Schaub (D), 24 votes; Vicki Schaub (R), 19 votes.
• Ford Cliff Borough — Council (four-year), Virginia Kahat (D), 24 votes; Virginia Kahat (R), 17 votes.
• Ford Cliff Borough — Council (two-year), Virginia Kahat (D), 12 votes.
• Kiskiminetas Township — Supervisor, Charles Rodnicki (D), 10 votes.
• Leechburg Borough — Auditor, Shilah Schrecongost (D), 15 votes.
• Manor Township — Auditor, Grant Kanish (R), 14 votes.
• Manor Township — Supervisor, Tracey Tag Hecker (D), 11 votes.
• Parks Township — Supervisor, Scott Kifer (D), 10 votes; Scott Kifer (R), 25 votes.
• Perry Township — Supervisor, Mark Robinson (R), 15 votes
• Rayburn Township — Supervisor, William Dowling (D), 12 votes; William Dowling (R), 22 votes.
• South Buffalo Township — Supervisor, Jay Powell (D), 11 votes.
• Sugarcreek Township — Supervisor, Daniel Clair Smith (D), 12 votes.
• West Franklin Township — Supervisor, Joseph Close (D), 10 votes.