BETHEL TWP. – A three-year-old Armstrong County boy was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday one mile south of Lock 6 in Bethel Township.
Dwight Lee Dinsmore, 3, of Yatesboro had been missing since 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. Police said the boy went missing from a camping area along the river.
An extensive search was conducted involving family members, local K9 units, police departments, several volunteer fire departments and state police.
The boy’s body was recovered in the river the following day at around 2:40 p.m.
Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said the death is being ruled an accident.