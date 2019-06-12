KITTANNING – Armstrong County was recently awarded a $100,000 state grant to renovate and restore one of its most recognizable landmarks, according to Rep. Jeff Pyle and Sen. Joe Pittman.
The Keystone Historic Preservation Grant was awarded for the planned restoration of the Armstrong County Courthouse cupola, according to the legislators. The local project was one of only 57 projects statewide awarded grants by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission in the most recent round of funding.
“This is great news for the community,” said Pyle. “The courthouse is perhaps the most recognizable symbol of Armstrong County and its cupola is the most distinguishing feature of the building. It is in very poor condition, so this grant is certainly important and much appreciated.”
“The courthouse is literally the heart of Kittanning and Armstrong County,” said Pittman. “This restoration project has been a top priority for county officials and it is great to see the Historical & Museum Commission step up to support that effort.”
The restoration project is expected to include replacement of rotted wood and deteriorated metal, lead paint abatement, and painting of the restored cupola.