KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials last week decided to use more than $1 million in reserve funds to balance the county’s 2019 budget, rather than raise property tax rates to make up the difference.
Commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai adopted the county’s $23 million budget at their final public meeting of the year on Dec. 20.
Chief Administrator Aaron Poole described the spending plan as “responsible and realistic,” noting that it uses $1.4 million from the county’s reserve funds to balance the budget totaling $23,075,646.
Poole said that in the weeks since the preliminary budget was presented in November, the county has worked to tighten department budgets and cut out some capital purchases.
Still, with costs rising and additional funds needed due to the recent settlement of a lawsuit with the county’s tax collectors, the commissioners said it came down to either using reserves generated from the sale of the Armstrong County Health Center, or raise property taxes.
“It’s a blessing we had it,” Skamai said of the health center money. Renshaw described the use of the money as basically paying the county back for the years taxpayers subsidized the health center.
The 2019 budget holds property taxes at 19 mills, with 14.8 mills designated for regular spending and 4.2 mills for debt services.
Fabian said he appreciated the work Poole, elected officials and department heads did on keeping costs down in the budget.
“We go through this with a fine-tooth comb,” he said of each budget line item. He also noted the county has worked to sell off properties such as the health center and the Armsdale Building that is no longer in use. “We’re running out of those places.”
Poole noted that while the budget was approved, the county would continue to work throughout the year to come in under budget.
“It doesn’t stop here,” he said.
Other Business
• The commissioners officially approved the lawsuit settlement with the county tax collectors, setting the payment rate at $6.45 per tax bill. The amount agreed upon in the settlement was up from the $4 rate the commissioners had previously imposed, and which prompted the lawsuit.
• An old 26-inch cast iron bell that once was used in the courthouse, was donated to the Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society. The bell has been gathering dust in the county’s maintenance building.
• The following were appointed to the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program Advisory Board: Dr. Michael Jacobson of Armstrong County Memorial Hospital; Dianna Broscious of Templeton; and commissioner Pat Fabian.
• Clem Rosenberger and Paul Bergad of Kittanning were appointed to five-year terms on the Armstrong County Industrial Development Authority Board.
• Kathy Snyder of Kittanning and Philip Tack of Worthington were named to the Armstrong County Children, Youth and Family Services Advisory Board.
