KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Board of Elections reminds mail-in and absentee voters that ballots must be received in the Office of Elections by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
Postmarks do not count; please disregard any information that you may have heard to the contrary.
The county ballot box is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. The ballot box is located on the first floor of the Courthouse Administration Building, 450 East Market Street, Kittanning.