KITTANNING – Armstrong County Commissioners last week said they planned to meet with representatives from Windstream to discuss possibilities to expand broadband internet service in the county.
During their meeting on Aug. 6, commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved a confidentially and non-disclosure agreement between the county and Windstream.
“We want to start the conversation,” county chief administrator Aaron Poole said.
With funding available from the federal government’s CARES Act, which must be spent this calendar year, the commissioners said that hopefully something can be worked out to bring improved services quickly to parts of the county.
Myers said that improved broadband is needed in the rural areas of the county. With schools offering online options, and more people working from home, the improvements are needed.
Fabian said improved broadband has been one of the county’s top priorities for some time, and that the local school districts and hospital are among those in need of better service.
“That would be a great help,” Fabian said.
Myers said that with the deadline of Dec. 31, he didn’t know if the talks with Windstream would be able to translate into wide-scale improvements. However, he said, if it helped to bring a few more high-speed connections to the area, anything would help.
“We’re hoping it can turn into something positive,” he said.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners thanked county elections director Jennifer Bellas for her work over the years, and noted that she would be hard to replace as she prepares to take another job with Kittanning Borough.
To help with the transition and the upcoming presidential election, the commissioners approved consulting agreement with Bellas to assist the new director through the election as needed.
The commissioners also gave approval to have several drums of waste material removed from the county’s recycling center and tested by McCutcheon Enterprises.
Officials said the drums of the unknown waste material were left by the center’s previous managers, the Progressive Workshop.
Fabian explained the $4,600 cost to have the drums removed and tested would be part of the $15,000 in funds the county is withholding from the Progressive Workshop.