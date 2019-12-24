KITTANNING – Reserve accounts turned out to be the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season, as Armstrong County officials were able to balance the county’s 2020 budget by dipping into the reserves and without raising taxes.
At their Dec. 19 meeting, Commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai unanimously adopted the 2020 spending plan, noting that the county has held property tax levels for four straight years.
The final budget was mostly similar to the preliminary budget adopted several weeks ago. The commissioners noted that this year’s budget includes 50 percent funding needed for the county’s Veterans Court.
Fabian, who noted that some have said the Armstrong County Veterans Court was the only privately funded court of its kind, didn’t have all the facts straight. He said that the judges, district attorney and other positions that facilitate the court are paid for by tax dollars.
The commissioner added that this year’s budget was “by far the smoothest of our four years” in office.
The $24,464,129 general fund budget holds total tax rates at 19 mills. The budget relies heavily on $1,765,130 from the county’s reserves to balance without a tax increase.
The 2020 budget also reflects a $1.3 million increase in spending over the total expenditures of just over $23 million in the 2019 budget.
To help makeup some money in the new year, the commissioners opened bids at the meeting for the sale of the county-owned Armsdale property in Rayburn Township, along with the oil, gas and mineral rights at the site.
Three bids were received for the property, with the apparent high-bidder being BC IV Trenching of Freeport offering $139,605. The company also submitted the highest of two bids for the oil, gas and mineral rights, with a bid of $58,656.
The commissioners tabled the bids for review.
In other action at the board’s final meeting of the year, the commissioners agreed to replace the county’s current labor attorneys with the law firm of Campbell Durrant of Pittsburgh.
The commissioners also moved forward with switching the county’s commercial insurance policy to Travelers Insurance, which officials said would save the county $25,000 per year.
Other Business
• Approval was given for a three-year agreement between the county and American Legion Bishop Madden Post 488 Home Association for the Bradys Bend Senior Center lease.
• The commissioners approved the encumbrance of $100,000 in county liquid fuels funding to match a 2019 PennDOT multi-modal grant.
• The following people were appointed to the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board for three-year terms: Cathy Slagle of Worthington, the Rev. Timothy Lewis of Rural Valley, Margaret Huey of Apollo, Shirley Pierce of Kittanning, Claudia Price of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Kathy Rashlich of Veterans Affairs.
• The following were reappointed to two-year terms on the Children, Youth & Family Services Advisory Committee: Marilyn Smail of Leechburg, Esther Valjean Carrier of New Bethlehem and Sue Ellen McIntire of Leechburg.