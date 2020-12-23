KITTANNING – With only “minor adjustments” from the preliminary spending plan presented last month, Armstrong County officials formally adopted the 2021 budget at their meeting on Dec. 17.
Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian pointed out that this is the fifth consecutive year the county has not raised property taxes.
“We have budgeted really conservatively,” Aaron Poole, the county’s chief administrator said as the budget was approved by unanimous vote. He noted that as the county moves into the new year, it will continue to look for savings, particularly with regard to health insurance costs.
Fabian said that with the pandemic continuing to impact the county, the possibility exists of the commissioners reopening the budget in January to make changes as needed.
“We need to be open minded,” he said. “This is a road map of 2021. But things, as we all know, can change on a dime.”
The $23,330,503 budget holds property taxes at 19 mills for 2021, which includes 14.8 mills for general purposes and 4.2 mills for debt service.
The budget also utilizes $1.1 million from the county’s reserve to balance the spending plan.
The full budget can be viewed on the county’s website at www.co.armstrong.pa.us.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners agreed to seek buyers for obsolete or non-functioning equipment at the county’s recycling center.
The items, along with a Kawasaki Mule vehicle from the Public Works department, will be sold via Municibid, an online auction site.
Other Business
• A contract was approved between the county and 2 Krew Security & Surveillance as part of a security overhaul at the county headquarters. The cost for the monitoring service is $105 per quarter.
• A consulting agreement with Jesse McCullough was approved for GIS services at a cost of $30 per hour.
• Larry Ondrizek of Apollo was reappointed to a five-year term on the Housing Authority of Armstrong County.
• Crystal Jack, executive director of Armstrong County Community Action, was appointed to an unexpired term on the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board, ending Sept. 30, 2022.
• Dr. William Kerr of Apollo and Commissioner Don Myers were appointed to five-year terms on the Armstrong County Industrial Development Authority.
• Dave Klingensmith of Spring Church was appointed to a four-year term on the Armstrong County Planning Commission.