KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials last week hailed staff members of the county’s planning and development department for recent efforts to reach out to municipalities that had not yet applied for American Rescue Plan funding.
“I just wanted to throw out a kudos to you and your staff,” Commissioner Don Myers told Armstrong County Planning and Development executive director Darin Alviano at the July 1 meeting of he and fellow Commissioners Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian. “You did an outstanding job.”
According to Myers, the county was recently notified that around 26 Armstrong County townships and boroughs had not yet submitted applications for the federal COVID-19 relief money.
Alviano pointed out that a total of about $6.4 million had been earmarked for the 45 municipalities in Armstrong County, but approximately $2.7 million had not yet been claimed. He said the money could be used for such projects as water line and sewer replacement and broadband infrastructure.
“[They] were in jeopardy of not receiving those funds,” Myers said of the municipalities, noting that the initial deadline to apply for American Rescue Plan funding was June 8. “It was a lot of money that was essentially going to help people.”
After learning that the deadline for submitting applications had been extended to mid-July, Alviano said that he and his staff, with the help of the commissioners, contacted the remaining municipalities and offered help with the application process.
“As of yesterday morning (last Wednesday), we only have four municipalities that need to apply,” he said, adding that, as a result, the municipalities’ total outstanding balance of COVID funding stands at $186,000. “We will continue to work with those four to get them to apply.”
Myers again extended “a big thank you” to Alviano and his staff “for jumping on board” to assist the municipalities with the paperwork.
“Sometimes the applications can be a little confusing or lengthy,” he said, emphasizing the importance of county officials connecting with municipalities.
“We do this job to help people,” Myers continued of elected officials. “I would hate to see that not happen.”
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved an agreement between the county and American First Enterprises, also known as Oliver Outdoor, for billboard advertising of vacant correction officer positions at the Armstrong County Jail, per the recommendation of the county prison board.
“As we’re keenly aware, the shortage of correction officers continues to be a challenge we’re facing here on a daily basis,” chief administrator Aaron Poole said, noting that the county currently has openings for 18 or 20 part-time and three or four full-time positions. “We’re not even getting applicants.”
Myers said that Oliver Outdoor has “worked well” with the county in the past, and has offered advertising space for half the price of what is normally charged.
“We appreciate them helping out the county,” he said.
Other Business
• The commissioners agreed to seek buyers for an old sheriff’s department vehicle, as well as skid loader forks from the county’s recycling center.
“[These items] have reached the end of their useful life and are no longer worth repairing,” Poole said.
The items will be sold via Municibid, an online auction site.
• Planning director Darin Alviano was appointed to the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board for a term beginning July 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2023.
Additionally, Cynthia Perpich of Ford City was appointed to a two-year term on the Children, Youth and Family Services’ Advisory Committee, expiring Dec. 21, 2023.
• A cooperation agreement was approved between the county and the Armstrong County Housing Authority for the placement of 342 square feet of pavement between the Housing Authority building and the Children and Youth Services property.