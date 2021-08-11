KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials last week continued to sign new labor agreements with unions representing various county departments, this time inking a three-year pact with Teamsters Residual Unit Local Union No. 538.
The union, which covers about 40 employees in several county departments including the 911 center, assessment, mapping and tax claim, approved the contract Aug. 4.
At their meeting on Aug. 5, county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian unanimously approved the contact, noting that it was the first contract for this new union group.
“It’s definitely good news,” Myers said, noting he feels the contract is both fair to employees and responsible to the county’s taxpayers. “Contract negotiations can be challenging.”
The new deal is retroactively effective to the start of 2021, and continues through the end of 2023. During the three years, employee pay increases will be based on a three-year average of the non-seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers. Officials noted that under that formula, the wage increase for 2021 bargaining unit employees is 1.8 percent.
Also, the contact stipulates that all employees covered by the contract who were working for the county as of Jan. 1 of 2018, 2019 or 2020, and who did not receive wage increases those years, shall receive a retroactive percentage wage increase equal to the pay raises given to the county’s non-union employees those years.
Those increases include 3 percent for 2018, 1.9 percent for 2019 and 2.1 percent for 2020.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners awarded $9,500 from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund to the Armstrong Trails to help in the trail group’s efforts to add the Kiski Junction Railroad line to its trail system.
Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, said that the expansion would extend the system into a 50-mile trail.
“It has opportunity for great economic impact to the region,” she said, noting that similar sized trails bring millions of dollars into the local economies each year. “Who doesn’t want that?”
She said the expansion would connect six existing trail systems in Freeport, a rare confluence of so many trails.
“We’re hoping this all goes through,” Myers said in support of the effort.
Fabian noted that the commissioners have been working through the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission to bring more money to the area to develop Freeport as a trail town.
“I think big things are ahead over the next couple years,” he said.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a five-year lease agreement with Mahoning Township for the Distant Senior Center. Noting that the center is one of the highest attended centers in the county, officials said the facility plans to reopen for its first official day on Sept. 9.
• Tammy Calderone, administrator for the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Heath Program, said that the group’s free annual wellness and recovery event will be held in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park this Friday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. With a “Hoedown in the Park” theme, the event will include community resources, wellness and fun fitness activities, as well as music, crafts, line dancing, giveaways, lunch and more.