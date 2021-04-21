HARRISBURG – While deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus held steady in the past week in Clarion County, Armstrong, Jefferson, Venango and Butler counties saw their death tolls rise.
In Armstrong, 123 virus-related deaths were reported in the last seven days, up from 121 a week ago. The number of coronavirus cases in the county also increased from 5,392 to 5,544.
Jefferson County also added two deaths in the past week, going from 92 to 94. The caseload there increased from 3,094 to 3,164.
Venango County deaths increased from 90 to 91, as cases rose from 3,618 to 3,665.
And in Butler County, the death totals reached 400 during the pandemic, rising from 392 deaths attributed to the virus from the week before. The total number of cases in Butler rose from 15,968 to 16,338.
Over the past week, Clarion County cases increased from 2,916 to 2,974, as the death totals held steady at 89.
In Forest County, the death toll remained at 21, as cases there went up from 1,396 to 1,401.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,577 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,113,868.
There are 2,705 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of that number, 561 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9-15 stood at 9.6 percent.
As of Monday, there were 77 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,767 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
On the vaccine front, according to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 43.4 percent of its eligible population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
Pennsylvania also ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered. Vaccine providers had administered 7,254,446 total vaccine doses as of April 20.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 70,221 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,619 cases among employees, for a total of 84,840 at 1,586 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths reported, 13,032 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 27,260 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.