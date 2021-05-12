HARRISBURG – While the number of COVID-19 deaths in Clarion County held steady over the past week, Armstrong, Jefferson and Butler counties reported additional virus-related deaths.
Armstrong County’s death toll rose from 132 to 134 in the past week, as cases there increased from 5,788 to 5,867.
In Jefferson County, one new COVID-19 death was reported in the past seven days, increasing the county’s numbers from 96 to 97. The number of cases in the county also increased from 3,219 to 3,258.
Butler County reported three new deaths in the last week, with numbers rising from 408 to 411. The county’s caseload also rose from 16,900 to 17,110 in the same time frame.
Clarion County’s cases increased from 3,079 to 3,122, as the number of coronavirus deaths in the county held at 91.
Deaths in Venango County held steady at 93 in the past week, as the cases there increased from 3,796 to 3,886.
And in Forest County, where virus-related deaths held steady at 21, the number of cases rose from 1,413 to 1,422.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there were 2,385 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,177,072.
There are 1,798 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of that number, 406 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 to May 6 stood at 6.6 percent.
As of Monday, there were 57 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,607 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 52.7 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population. A total of 3,939,478 people in the state are fully vaccinated.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 71,244 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,971 cases among employees, for a total of 86,215 at 1,590 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported in the state, 13,186 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 28,064 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers.