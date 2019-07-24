KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials are hoping that quick action to refinance some of the county’s debt will pay off with the saving of several hundred thousand dollars.
At their meeting on July 18, Armstrong County Commissioners Pat Fabian and Jason Renshaw approved an ordinance to refinance the county’s approximately $7 million in bonds that were taken out in 2012.
Officials said that if the markets remain favorable, the county could save around $300,000 with the lower interest rates.
The county is utilizing Susquehanna Group Advisors as its financial advisor for the bond refinancing.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners approved an application to the state for Multimodal Transportation funding.
County planner Darin Alviano explained that the county is working with eight municipalities to secure $2,680,000 in grant funding to help pay for projects in those municipalities totaling $3.1 million.
The work will include various road and bridge projects as well as sidewalk repairs in Worthington, West Kittanning and Kittanning boroughs, the City of Parker, and the townships of Bradys Bend, Perry, Burrell and Rayburn.
Alviano said additional funding will come from $100,000 in county liquid fuels money, as well as funds from the participating municipalities.
Also at the meeting, the grant contract between the county and the state for the recently awarded $100,000 grant to help restore the cupola atop the county courthouse was approved. Officials said the total project cost is estimated at $559,918.