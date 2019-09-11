KITTANNING – An improvement project at the Armstrong County Courthouse and neighboring annex building is moving forward, as county officials hired an architectural firm last week.
During their Sept. 5 meeting, county commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai approved an agreement between the county and RSSC Architecture of Wexford for design work on the upcoming capital improvement project at the county’s headquarters.
The cost of the agreement with RSSC is $130,500.
Officials said the work will include the restoration of the cupola tower atop the historic courthouse, for which the county has received a $100,000 preservation grant to help fund the work.
Other facets of the project will include the replacement of the roofs atop the courthouse and annex buildings, as well as the restoration of the decorative cornices on the courthouse facade.
County planner Carmen Johnson said that RSSC was recommended for the work because the firm conducted a feasibility study for the courthouse improvements several years ago, and has been working with the county on the project planning.
“It’s pretty bad up there,” Fabian said of the deteriorating cupola.
Also at last week’s meeting, the commissioners proclaimed September as Recovery Month in coordination with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
The theme for the month is “Join the Voices for Recovery: Together We Are Stronger.”
Officials said that an estimated 17,000 people in Armstrong County are affected by substance use disorders and co-occurring disorders.
The drug and alcohol commission will host Recovery Respects First Responders on Sept. 22 in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park to honor local first responders who have saved the lives of people who overdosed on drugs.
“We really want to put a face on recovery,” Mike Krafick of the commission said, noting that overdose survivors are invited to take part in the program. “People really do get better.”
Fabian credited the local drug and alcohol commission for its efforts in recent years, noting that the organization has been recognized throughout the state for its accomplishments.
“You guys do an outstanding job,” he said, pointing out that 2019 is on track to be the fourth year in a row in which overdose numbers are going down in Armstrong County. “We’re fortunate to have you all.”
Other Business
• The following people were named to the Armstrong County Tourist Bureau board of directors: Tim Nypaver of Kittanning, Maxine Braune of Ford City and John Price of New Bethlehem.
• Kathy Rashlich, the county’s veterans affairs director, was appointed to the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board, with a term expiring at the end of this year.
• Gail Steck of New Castle, Larry Fannie of Indiana, Philip Tack of Worthington and Wesley Kuchta of Ford City were named to terms on the Tri-County Workforce Development Board ending Sept. 30, 2022.