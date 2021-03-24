KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials last week proclaimed their support for the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, noting that they were opposed to any efforts to infringe on gun owners’ rights.
“This is very near and dear to me,” Commissioner Don Myers, who owns a gun shop, said before reading the proclamation.
The proclamation states that the commissioners “express their opposition to any law, regulation, or other act that would infringe on the Second Amendment rights of Armstrong County citizens,” and they called on state and federal officials to “preserve, uphold, and protect the rights of all citizens to keep and bear arms under the United States Constitution, and to reject any provision, law, or regulation that may infringe on these rights.”
The commissioners’ proclamation also stated that “Armstrong County is rich in generational respect and reverence for these sacred rights, dating back to the formation of the county in 1800.”
The commissioners noted there are approximately 21,000 concealed gun license holders in the county, and “countless other rescinders who own firearms for hunting and the protection of their homes and loved ones.”
Myers, along with fellow commissioners Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian, unanimously approved the proclamation.
On hand for the reading of the proclamation was Seth Myers, vice chairman of the Armstrong County Friends of the National Rifle Association, who thanked the commissioners for their efforts.
“Armstrong County is probably one of the highest [percentage] of gun owners in the state, per capita,” he said.
The commissioners also proclaimed March 18 as Public Defense Day, offering tribute to the county’s Public Defender’s Office.
Chuck Pascal, the county’s chief public defender, was on hand for the proclamation.
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners said that good news is “on the horizon” for the county in terms of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
“We’ve had an influx of vaccines in the county,” Fabian said, noting that after several weeks with no vaccine doses received in the county, there have been about 5,000 vaccine doses administered between ACMH Hospital and Klingensmith’s Drug Stores.
Fabian said the county has been told those deliveries should continue.
“It looks like Armstrong County is consistently going to get at least 5,000 vaccines per week for the next four weeks,” he said, explaining that ACMH was opening its vaccine clinics at the hospital and the YMCA in Kittanning.
“I think people are anxious — they want the vaccine,” Myers said.
Fabian noted that while Armstrong was inexplicably not receiving doses, residents of the county were facing roadblocks going to neighboring counties to be vaccinated due to policies set up by other health systems that only allowed residents of those counties to receive the vaccines.
“They’re not allowed to do that,” Fabian said, noting the county’s frustration. “Nobody should be denied. Our residents should be taken care of.”
Since the meeting, the Butler Health System, which operates Butler and Clarion hospitals, has said it was opening up its vaccine clinics to everyone, not just residents of Butler, Clarion and Forest counties.