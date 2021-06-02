KITTANNING – “Caring for our Communities” was the theme for this year’s National EMS Week, which was proclaimed as May 16-22 in Armstrong County.
The action came at the May 20 meeting of Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian, as they welcomed several members of the county’s emergency medical services community.
Citizens Ambulance Service Director Randy Thomas said that this year’s theme is especially fitting because of the monumental challenge EMS providers have faced over the last 15 months.
He said that EMS providers have shown their merit “in a very trying time,” noting that the pandemic forced providers to make many changes in how they provide care.
“As the pandemic is hopefully winding down, we look forward to the future,” ACMH’s James Orton added.
Myers said that during the pandemic year in particular, people have seen the services EMS providers offer in their communities.
“You’ve done a remarkable job,” he told those in attendance.
Fabian noted that the increased need for EMS providers this past year has also shined a light on the financial struggles many providers face, with some ambulance services being forced to close, or struggling to stay open.
“It is a crisis,” Fabian said, adding that the commissioners have been part of statewide efforts to lobby the state for more funding to keep EMS providers in operation. “Unfortunately, things don’t move fast enough.”
Thomas explained that while state and county help is needed, laws put the burden of funding EMS on the shoulders of municipalities.
“That’s difficult,” he said, noting that Citizens Ambulance provides services through more than 50 different municipalities, and that it is very difficult to get that many governing bodies to form a consensus on anything. “EMS is struggling greatly, with personnel and the funding side is very challenging.”
Thomas also credited county 911 dispatchers for their efforts as well during the pandemic.
“They’ve done a fabulous job in helping to protect our crews,” he said, adding that another way to help protect EMS crews is to get vaccinated. “It makes our job a lot easier.”