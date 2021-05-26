KITTANNING – The status of pandemic-related relief checks for local bars and restaurants prompted a finger pointing battle between Armstrong County’s commissioners and the county controller last week.
At their May 20 public meeting, commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian were asked by Freeport Mayor James Swartz when they had signed checks that are being distributed to hospitality industry businesses in the county that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
When told the checks were signed the week of May 7, Swartz questioned why businesses in his community and others had not yet received the checks after nearly three weeks.
“These people are suffering,” he said.
The commissioners said they did everything they could do to get the checks out as quickly as possible, but that the signed checks had been sitting in county controller Myra Miller’s office.
Miller defended her office staff, saying that the normal practice is that if checks are received by noon on a Friday, they are officially issued the following Friday. She said her office did not receive the checks until May 11, meaning the they would be issued on May 21.
Miller said she was disappointed by the apparent lack of communication from the commissioners’ office.
“Communication is key to success,” she said, accusing the commissioners of bullying her, and telling the commissioners that they should first come to her for answers before jumping to conclusions.
Renshaw contended that when he had reached out to Miller, he was told she had no clue when the checks would be issued. He said they were told that the checks would be not be issued until May 28. He claimed to have that in writing from the controller’s office.
Fabian said that Miller had been absent for several weeks.
“How are we supposed to get a hold of you when you’re not around?” he asked.
Miller said that she is entitled to vacation time, and had taken time off to spend with her daughter who recently gave birth.
Fabian said that in that case, Miller should allow her deputies to handle situations like these.
“Let your staff do their job; they’re more than capable,” Fabian said.
“Take politics out of the pandemic,” Renshaw told Miller, telling her to get the checks out quickly, and accusing her of spending more time writing speeches than working on checks.
Miller said information provided by the commissioners’ office for the checks was inaccurate, including wrong addresses and more.
“It’s not rocket science,” Swartz said. “It’s unacceptable.”
Fabian said that Miller acted in ways to make the commissioners look bad.
“You want the heat up here [in the commissioners’ office], not downstairs [in the controller’s office],” he said. “You’re elected, just like us.”
“I’m offended you would infer I take off and don’t do my job,” Miller responded.
Swartz said he felt bad for the businesses waiting to receive aid.
“I feel they have a legitimate complaint,” he said.
Myers said his mission since being elected is to help speed up county government.
“It moves like a snail,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be that way. The people need it — we want them to have it.”
Miller said that if her office had received the checks from the commissioners by May 7, they would have been issued by May 14.
“As far as I know nothing was wrong and everything was on schedule,” she said.
Resident Questions Accuracy Of County’s Vote Totals
Prior to the argument among county officials, the commissioners heard from a resident who questioned the county’s vote results from last November.
The woman, who did not give her name nor sign in to the meeting, told officials she did not trust the Dominion voting machines the county uses.
Myers said that while there has been a lot of talk nationally about the machines, “everything we have checks out.”
“Armstrong County’s election is done very well, very thorough,” Myers said. “We want it legit.”
The woman questioned why the commissioners did not abandon their current machines and go to a different system.
The commissioners said that when the county was considering vote tabulation machines from several different companies, public demonstrations were held, and the majority of residents who attended those events preferred the Dominion machines. They also said that to purchase another new set of machines would cost millions of dollars.
“I don’t care how many millions of dollars, I want my freedom,” the woman said.
The woman alleged that the county shorted Donald Trump by 20,000 votes in the November election. Officials explained that an initial report issued by the Associated Press had the numbers for Trump and Joe Biden reversed, but that the county’s numbers were never in doubt. They cautioned her about getting her news via social media.
“We haven’t had any of these issues in our county,” Renshaw said. “We didn’t lose 20,000 votes in Armstrong County. There is no funny business going on in this county.”
Fabian asked the woman if she was accusing them of falsifying election results.
“To be clear, there are no issues in Armstrong County with our machines,” Fabian said. “I get defensive if someone is suggesting or accusing [us]. There is no wrongdoing. That is not happening here.”
Myers agreed, saying that the county’s “actions are done secure and legitimate and verified.”
Fabian told the woman that if she is so concerned with elections, the county is always looking for volunteers to help on Election Day.
“You can have a front row seat for what’s going on here,” he said.
The commissioners told the woman that if she had any real evidence, she should report it to the county district attorney.
“There will be no stealing elections in Armstrong County,” Myers assured the woman.