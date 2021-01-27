KITTANNING – “The problem is that there’s just not enough vaccine rolling down to the states,” Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian said last week as county officials provided an update about their vaccine efforts.
Meeting with fellow commissioners Don Myers and Jason Renshaw on Jan. 21, Fabian said county leaders met two weeks ago to create the county’s plan for vaccine distribution.
Michael Mollick, the county’s director of Public Safety, said that his department has reached out to all emergency responders in the county, as well as long-term care facilities, to collect data, which was forwarded to ACMH Hospital and Klingensmith’s Drug Stores.
Mollick described the distribution effort as “challenging,” noting that six vaccine locations have been approved so far in Armstrong County, with Rite Aid and possibly other local pharmacies joining soon too.
Myers said that a lot of work is going on behind the scenes, but it has not been easy “when you’re trying to vaccinate the masses.”
Mollick said the process has been convoluted as federal, state and local agencies try to coordinate with one another.
Not only is there not enough vaccine to go around yet, Fabian said, the county also has an issue with vaccine storage. He said that while facilities in the county can properly store the Moderna vaccine, there are no facilities that can store the Pfizer vaccine due the extreme cold temperatures required.
“Armstrong County is prepared to administer vaccines,” he said. “The problem is we’re not receiving the vaccines right now.”
Fabian noted that ACMH is doing “a wonderful job” with the vaccine effort.
Officials also said that a free COVID-19 testing site would be in operation at the county’s Belmont Complex in Kittanning Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Other Business
• The commissioners proclaimed Jan. 9 as National Law Enforcement Day in the county, as several members of the law enforcement community were on hand at the meeting.
District Attorney Katie Charlton said that the county’s law enforcement agencies “work very hard in protecting our communities,” especially during a time as difficult as the pandemic.
“We don’t have issues we see in other places,” she said.
Warden Phillip Shaffer commended his staff for the work they are doing.
“What the men and women at the jail have done during the pandemic has been amazing,” Fabian agreed.
• Funding in the amount of $15,000 was awarded from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Funds to the Allegheny River Development Corporation, which uses the money to operate the river’s locks and dams for tourism and recreation.
• Linda Jacques of Kittanning and Dr. Roderick Groomes were reappointed to three-year terms on the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program Advisory Board.