KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials acknowledged last week that unforeseen changes to the ongoing “dark fiber” communications project could possibly complicate the project’s timeline.
At their meeting on Oct. 1, county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved a change order for the public safety/911 dark fiber project being conducted by DQE Communications.
Under the agreement, the contract will increase by $36,000 due to complications that arose in installing the lines due to a PennDOT project in Indiana County.
Michael Mollick, director of public safety, said that the increase will push the project cost to $120,000, which is still under budget for the county.
However, he added that the delay in work makes the project’s timeline “tight” with regards to completion.
In other business, the commissioners approved an agreement with the Southwestern Pennsylvania Corporation, which is affiliated with the 10-county Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.
The two-year pact will provide reimbursement of around $13,000 per year to Armstrong County for work by the county’s Department of Planning and Development.
The commissioners also gave approval to a two-year agreement between the county and the American Legion Home Association for the use of the legion hall in Dayton by Dayton Senior Center.