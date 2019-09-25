KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials opted to take more time to review a pair of bids that they opened last week for a major heating, ventilation and air conditioning project at the county courthouse and annex.
At their meeting on Sept. 19, commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai tabled approval of the bids at the recommendation of county planning director Darin Alviano.
The apparent lowest bidder for the project was Renick Brothers Construction of Slippery Rock, which submitted a bid of $630,000, with an alternate bid of $150,000.
The only other bid came from Lugaila Mechanical of Pittsburgh, which offered a base bid of $750,000 and an alternate bid of $215,800.
In other business at the meeting last week, the commissioners proclaimed Sept. 24 as National Voter Registration Day and heard details of the upcoming election from county elections director Jennifer Bellas.
“Registering to vote is pretty simple and easy now,” Bellas said, noting that in addition to paper options, new voters can also now register online or stop in the county office in Kittanning.
Bellas said Oct. 7 is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election on Nov. 5. She also noted that the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29.
She also explained that the county’s new paper-ballot voting system will be in place for the general election.
“We will be deploying our new voting equipment for the November election,” Bellas said.
The commissioners also approved an agreement with PennDOT for a multimodal transportation fund grant in the amount of $764,555. Officials said that the funding — along with a 30 percent match of $230,000 — will aid projects in Parks, Kittanning and West Franklin townships, and Leechburg Borough. The county will contribute $100,000 of its liquid fuels funds.