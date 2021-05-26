HARRISBURG – While Clarion and other counties in the area seemed to get a reprieve over the last week from the pandemic’s worst, Armstrong County saw its death toll continue to increase over the past seven days.
Three new COVID-related deaths were reported in Armstrong County, raising the death toll there from 137 to 140. The total number of cases in the county increased from 5,921 to 5,956 in the same time span.
In Clarion County, the number of coronavirus cases reported increased from 3,151 to 3,173 in the last week, as the number of deaths held steady at 92.
Jefferson County also saw its fatality numbers hold steady at 98, as the number of COVID-19 cases rose from 3,282 to 3,304.
Two additional deaths were reported in the past week in Venango County, raising the death toll there from 94 to 96. The caseload there increased from 3,970 to 4,019.
Butler County experienced one new virus-related death in the last week, increasing the total there from 413 to 414. The county’s total cases increased from 17,258 to 17,377.
And in Forest County, the number of coronavirus cases rose from 1,426 to 1,429, as the county’s death total held at 21.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed May 25 there were 906 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,197,468.
There are 1,230 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Of that number, 295 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14-20 stood at 4.5 percent.
As of Monday, there were 42 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,085 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday morning, May 25, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 56.9 percent of its entire population, and the state ranks ninth among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania, there are 71,629 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,330 cases among employees, for a total of 86,959 at 1,590 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported, 13,258 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.