KITTANNING – Three Armstrong County bridges will be replaced if a grant application is successful, county officials announced last week.
Commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai adopted a resolution at their meeting on March 15, signaling approval to apply for a Multimodal Transportation Fund Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
County planner Tom Swisher said that the grant application is due at the end of the month.
He explained that the county is seeking funding to replace the Miller’s Eddy Bridge in Perry Township, the Blanco Bridge in Cowanshannock Township and the Dunmire Bridge in Kiskimineatas Township. He described the smaller bridges as more akin to culverts.
The bridges are owned by the municipalities.
The total cost for the project is exempted at $642,072, with 70 percent coming from the grant and 30 percent from townships and the county’s Act 13 funds.
Officials said the county would allocate up to $120,000 for the work.
Other Business
• The commissioners proclaimed March as Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month, urging residents to call 811 before they dig on their properties.
• Officials authorized placing a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, no longer used by the county Sheriff’s Department, on the online sales site Municibid for sale.
• A contract was awarded to Mahantango Enterprises to collect old tires at the county’s annual Hard to Recycle Day at the Armsdale Complex on April 28.
