KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials announced Monday that while a settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed by the county’s tax collectors, the hit to the county’s operating budget could require a property tax increase to offset the added costs.
Commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai said on Monday that a settlement was reached on Nov. 28 in the lawsuit filed October 2017 by the Armstrong County Tax Collectors Association.
The lawsuit came after the commissioners changed the payment formula for tax collectors, going from a percentage-based system to a set amount paid per tax bill issued. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the 42 elected tax collectors in the county, alleged that the change from 2.5 percent per bill to $4 per bill would result in a 40 to 80 percent reduction in their compensation. The tax collectors said that the new rate was “unreasonable” and failed to “adequately address the work and effort required for the elected tax collectors...to fulfill all of the duties of their elected office.”
On Monday, the commissioners said that the matter originated three years ago in their first year in office as they took a “deep dive” into the county’s budget to scrutinize each department’s spending. At the same time, Renshaw said, the state had issued a study, recommending that counties move away from a percentage-based payment for tax collectors, and instead go with a set amount per tax bill.
At the time, Armstrong was just one of three sixth class counties that used a percentage, which was set at 2.5 percent. After looking at what other similar-sized counties paid tax collectors, the commissioners determined that the average for sixth class counties was $2.50 per tax bill, while the overall state average was $4 per bill.
Following meetings with the tax collectors in 2017, the commissioners set the rate at $4 per tax bill, noting that under the percentage system, the tax collectors were getting upwards of $10 per bill.
“We wanted something that was fair for all,” Skamai said, noting that the commissioners were looking for ways to prevent a property tax increase.
The commissioners noted that the change was made in early 2017, giving the tax collectors time to decide if they wanted to run for re-election based on the new payment rates.
“We thought we were being fair to both sides,” Fabian said.
Several months later, they said they were surprised by the lawsuit from the tax collectors.
After a year of legal proceedings, the commissioners said they were prepared to go to court in November when they were advised that the tax collectors wished to settle the matter out of court.
“We had to make a decision,” Skamai said, noting that the commissioners weighed whether it was better to settle out of court, or to leave the matter in the hands of a third-party individual, namely the judge.
The settlement reached states that the tax collectors will be paid $6.45 per tax bill, up from the $4 amount paid in 2018.
The commissioners said the increase will cost the county roughly $103,000 per year, plus an additional $103,000 in back payments for 2018. A new ordinance will need to be approved to set the new rate, they said.
The commissioners noted that the settlement only involves the payment the tax collectors receive from the county, and has nothing to do with the rates paid to them by the school districts and municipalities for which they also collect taxes.
While they are pleased the matter is done with, the commissioners said the increased pay was not factored into the county’s proposed 2019 budget, and that the extra costs could necessitate a property tax hike.
Under the newly agreed upon rate, the commissioners said Armstrong tax collectors will be the second highest paid in the state for tax collectors in sixth class counties.
“It’s not that we don’t appreciate the work that has been done, [by the tax collectors],” Skamai said.
“We’re just disappointed on this side of the table,” Fabian added.
Valerie Huston, vice president of the Armstrong County Tax Collectors Association and tax collector for Manor Township, said on Monday that she could not comment on the settlement because, based upon what she knew from the association’s attorney, the matter was not completely finalized.
