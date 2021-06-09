KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials last week proclaimed June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in the county, noting that one in 10 seniors experience some form of abuse.
“It’s very real,” said Janet Talerico, executive director of the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging. “We want to make sure the elder person is protected.”
Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved the proclamation at their June 3 meeting, noting that across the country, for every case of elder abuse that is reported, an estimated 24 cases go unreported.
Talerico said that the forms of abuse range greatly, from self neglect to emotional abuse to caregiver abuse. And, she said, the cases of financial abuse and exploration are growing.
“We see all of it,” she said of her agency, which partners with HAVIN to assist victims of abuse.
She said that women and those age 80 and older are more likely to experience elder abuse.
Last year, Armstrong County agencies received 160 reports of elder abuse. Talerico said that anonymous reports can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling the AAA protective services hotline at 1-800-732-6618, or the HAVIN hotline at 1-800-841-8881.
“A lot of times, it’s [reported by] a neighbor,” she said, adding that it’s important for people to make the call to report suspected abuse. “A lot of times people don’t want to get involved.”
Also at last week’s meeting, the commissioners awarded a contract to American Arena LLC of Egan, Minn., for the installation of a new chiller at the county-owned Belmont ice arena.
The contract was for $616,069. Work is expected to be completed within four months, with no disruptions at the facility.
The commissioners also awarded $10,000 in Marcellus Legacy funds to the Parks Township Sportsmen’s Association for work to stabilize a the association’s lake wall.