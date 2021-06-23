KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials last week signed a new three-year contract with the county’s sheriff deputies and other court-related workers.
At their meeting on June 17, county commissioners Don Myers and Jason Renshaw approved the new pact with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No. 538. Commissioner Pat Fabian was not at the meeting.
Myers said the contract is a result of a lot of back-and-forth discussions between the county and the union, marking what he described as a contract that is both fair to the county employees and responsible to the county’s taxpayers.
“It’s something that’s sustainable and ultimately responsible to the taxpayers,” Myers said. “I believe this is a fair agreement.”
According to chief administrator Aaron Poole, the contract covers the offices of Sheriff, Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts, District Attorney, Public Defender, Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds.
He said that 26 employees are covered by the contract, which is one of eight union groups representing different groups of county employees.
With the exception of the deputy sheriffs, the contract calls for the other employees to receive annual pay increases based on a three-year average of the non-seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index, which in this case, equates to a 1.8 percent pay raise each year from 2021 to 2023.
As for the deputy sheriffs, in 2021, they will receive a 2 percent base wage increase or an increase to $16 per hour, whichever is higher. The second and third years of the contract provide 2 percent pay increases for the deputy sheriffs each year.
Also, the contract states that the starting rate for deputy sheriffs will increase to $16 effective this year, and that deputy sheriffs who complete the academy will receive a 25-cent per hour increase to their base wage.
Another stipulation in the contract provides a boost from 25 cents to 50 cents per hour for deputy sheriffs who have at least five years of continuous service to the department. And deputy sheriffs who have at least seven years with the department will receive a 50-cent increase to their base wage.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the commissioners approved a contract award to Shields Asphalt Paving of Valencia in the amount of $123,815 for the Cove Run Road Reconstruction Project in Bradys Bend Township. The work is being funded by a Community Development Block Grant that was awarded to the township.