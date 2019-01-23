KITTANNING – Faced with several multi-million dollar projects, Armstrong County officials announced last week that they will pursue a bond issue to help pay for it all.
At their meeting on Jan. 17, county commissioners Pat Fabian, Jason Renshaw and George Skamai approved an ordinance that helps set up a $10 million bond issue.
Jay Wenger of the Susquehanna Group Advisors, the firm facilitating the sale of bonds, explained that while the county expects to borrow around $8 million, the initial bond offering will be set up to allow for up to $10 million in funds. He said that if everything goes according to plan, the bonds could close by the end of February.
The commissioners said that the funding is necessary to pay for several major projects, including the state-mandated purchase of new electronic voting machines for all the county’s election precincts. Officials said the cost is estimated at around $1.7 million, although state funding could be available to help with the purchase.
The major cost facing the county, however, is from a new fiber optic communications network being built for the county’s 911 center and emergency operations. Officials estimated that work to cost around $3.6 million.
Improvements to the ice-making equipment at the county’s Belmont Complex ice skating rink are estimated to cost around $1 million, and the commissioners said that estimated costs from several years ago to repair the cupola atop the county courthouse came in at $500,000, which will likely be more at this time.
Fabian noted that the commissioners originally looked at bank loans for the local projects, but with the federal government shutdown, he said there was no guarantee that the county could get the money approved in time to complete the projects.
In related news, the county announced that it will hold a public expo at the Kittanning Township volunteer Fire Department from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, for residents to test several possible electronic voting machines.
Three vendors will be on hand with machines that the county is considering to purchase, and residents are being asked to test the machines and offer their opinions of each machine.
Poll workers from the county’s precincts will also be invited to test the machines at this time.
Officials note that the new machines must be in place by the end of 2019, and that the new system must have a voter-verifiable record of the ballot that is cast.
The county’s current voting machines were purchased in 2006, and do not include a paper record of the votes cast.
Other Business
• The commissioners rejected all bids that were opened Nov. 1 for an improvement project at the Belmont Complex. Noting that the bids came in significantly higher than expected, officials approved rebidding the work and scaling back the scope of the project, which will now include new women’s locker rooms and restrooms, but not original plans for a new multi-purpose room.
• A change order was approved related to the ongoing ADA sidewalk ramp improvement project in South Bethlehem Borough. The change adds $2,500 to the overall project cost. Officials noted that the work in mostly finished, but a few items need to be fixed and cleaned up in the spring.
• Spurgeon Shilling of New Bethlehem, John Bennett of Kittanning and William Kronen of Freeport were reappointed to three-year terms on the Armstrong County Agricultural Land Preservation Board.
